TILFORD | Authorities Saturday morning identified a Sturgis firefighter and a resident of a Tilford home killed Friday in a fire and explosion in this quiet bedroom community east of Sturgis.
Killed in a propane tank explosion was firefighter David Fischer, 43, of Sturgis. Early Saturday morning firefighters found within the destroyed home the remains of resident Raymond Joseph Bachmeier, 82.
A Meade County Sheriff’s deputy, Daniel Morgan, was airlifted to Regional Health Rapid City Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation, Sheriff Ron Merwin said. Morgan was released and is recovering at home.
Fischer was an assistant fire chief and 22-year veteran of the SVFD, and a member of the Sturgis Ambulance Service and a member of the South Dakota Army National Guard.
At a somber Saturday morning news conference, fire information officer Lt. Jim Bussell of the Rapid City Fire Dept., said Fischer was attempting to move a Sturgis VFD command vehicle, a Chevrolet Suburban parked in a driveway across State Street north of the burning home.
A 500-gallon propane tank located approximately 75 yards away and on the south side of the home exploded in a massive ball of flame.
A large portion of the tank struck Fischer, killing him instantly, and smashed the walls of a small building, described as a pumphouse. Another portion of the tank was found about 350 yards to the south, near Interstate 90, Bussell said.
Firefighters from 30 different agencies continued to fight the blaze overnight. A few firefighters remained at the fire Saturday morning, a scene of absolute devastation.
Bussell described the destroyed home as two mobile homes situated side-by-side. Nothing remained except scorched tin siding, with one section of bent metal hanging from a utility line.
Several blackened vehicles, including two burned-out buses, sat nearby.
Neighboring homes and outbuildings also suffered damage in the fire and explosion, although no other injuries were reported.
Cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Services are pending for Bachmeier, a former school bus driver, and for Fischer, who is survived by his wife Shawn, who heads the Sturgis Ambulance Service, and a family.