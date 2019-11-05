{{featured_button_text}}
The Pennington County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to recognize Wall volunteer firefighter Boyd “Butch” Kitterman's 63 years of service with an executive proclamation declaring Tuesday as 2019 Boyd “Butch” Kitterman Day in Pennington County.

The proclamation is in honor of his service to the Wall Volunteer Fire Department, the surrounding communities and all of Pennington County.

During a ceremony on Oct. 27, Wall Mayor Marty Huether announced the Wall Fire Station will be renamed Boyd “Butch” Kitterman Station.

