Firefighters battle blaze Sunday at Weston Heights Community

At 12:06 a.m. Sunday, the North Haines Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to 1016 Rosilee Lane in the Weston Heights Community for a fire on the exterior of the residential structure, according to a news release.

Crews were able to make a quick attack and knockdown on the fire limiting the damage to the structure. Due to the quick action by the homeowner and the quick knockdown on the fire limiting the damage, it is believed the structure will remain habitable. No injuries were reported.