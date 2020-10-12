 Skip to main content
Firefighters battle blaze Sunday at Weston Heights Community
Firefighters battle blaze Sunday at Weston Heights Community

  • Updated
fire

Firefighters battled this blaze early Sunday morning at the Weston Heights Community north of Rapid City.

At 12:06 a.m. Sunday, the North Haines Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to 1016 Rosilee Lane in the Weston Heights Community for a fire on the exterior of the residential structure, according to a news release.

Crews were able to make a quick attack and knockdown on the fire limiting the damage to the structure. Due to the quick action by the homeowner and the quick knockdown on the fire limiting the damage, it is believed the structure will remain habitable. No injuries were reported.

Agencies Responding were Pennington County 911, North Haines Volunteer Fire Department, Rapid City Fire Department, Black Hawk Volunteer Fire Department, Piedmont Volunteer Fire Department, Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Box Elder Volunteer Fire Department, Pennington County Fire Service, Meade County Sheriff's Office, West River Electric Cooperative, and the Red Cross.

