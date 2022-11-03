Firefighters contain trio of Box Elder structure fires

The Box Elder Volunteer Fire Department responded to three different fire reports in Box Elder Wednesday, resulting in one adult transported by ambulance to Monument Health Rapid City Hospital and one firefighter treated for minor heat-related issues.

Rapid attack by firefighters contained all fires to their structures of origin, stopping the spread of the flames to nearby structures and infrastructure, and holding the fires to a single alarm. Pennington County Fire Administrator Jerome Harvey said each fire was contained within 15-30 minutes.

The first report came in at 11:36 a.m. at an occupied residential structure in the 100 block of Johnson Drive. The call reported fire and smoke visible from the structure. Four occupants lived in the structure, and two were inside at the time of the fire, Harvey said. One adult occupant was transported by ambulance to Monument hospital.

The second alarm came in at 1:39 p.m., reporting fire and visible smoke in an unoccupied residential structure in the 200 block of Douglas Road. One firefighter was treated and released for minor heat-related issued, and there were no reports of injuries to civilians or domestic animals.

Box Elder Volunteer Fire Department responded to the third alarm of the day at 5:17 p.m., a report of fire and visible smoke in an occupied residential structure in the 1500 block of Prairie Edge Drive. No reports of injuries to firefighters, civilians or domestic animals were reported.

The American Red Cross serving Central and Western South Dakota and neighbors are assisting two families, including three adults and three children, following the fires.

“Our hearts go out to the families who were impacted by these fire,” said Richard Smith, executive director for the American Red Cross serving Central and Western South Dakota in a press release. “Because these disasters can happen anytime, anywhere, please help stay safe by testing your smoke alarms each month and practicing your home fire escape plan until everyone in your household can escape in two minutes or less.”

The American Red Cross has a program to install free smoke alarms and appointments can be made by calling 605-342-4010.

Pennington County Fire Administration also urged residents to maintain their smoke detectors, keep them clean and free of dirt and dust and change smoke detector batteries when changing your clocks. They also recommended replacing the entire smoke detector after 10 years or at signs of suspected failure or faultiness.

“Just a reminder that fires can strike an anytime,” Harvey said. “And check your smoke detectors, check your fire extinguishers.”

The causes of all three fires are under investigation by the Box Elder Police Department and South Dakota Fire Marshal Office.

Agencies responding were Pennington County 911, Meade County Dispatch, Box Elder Volunteer Fire Department, Box Elder Police Department, Box Elder Public Works, United States Air force 28th Bomb Wing/Ellsworth Air Force Base Fire Department, Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department, the Rapid City Fire Department and Ambulance Service, North Haines Volunteer Fire Department, New Underwood Volunteer Fire Department, Black Hawk Volunteer Fire Department, Whispering Pines Volunteer Fire Department, Meade County Emergency Management, Meade County Sheriff’s Office, The South Dakota Fire Marshals Office. The American Red Cross Serving Central and Western South Dakota, West River Electrical Cooperative and Montana Dakota Utilities.