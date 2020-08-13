You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Firefighters extinguish blaze at Black Hills Furniture Shoppe
alert top story

Firefighters extinguish blaze at Black Hills Furniture Shoppe

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

The Rapid City Fire Department responded to a call at 9:50 a.m. Thursday at the Black Hills Funiture Shoppe at 209 E. Main Street.

Jim Bussell, public information officer for the fire department, says that the cause is still under investigation, but it appears to be accidental. 

The fire started in an attached garage, which housed flammable materials that are a part of the furniture-making process like wood and lacquers. Although there is no estimate on the damage, Bussel said the forward progress of the fire was stopped within 10 minutes. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
1
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Web cams: Live view of Sturgis
Local

Web cams: Live view of Sturgis

  • Updated

Can't make this year's rally? Feel like you're there with these live webcams, shared with us courtesy of the City Of Sturgis Rally and Events Department.

Watch Now: Related Video

Two Minutes with Mitch Henck: Edgewood stadium compromise needed to get votes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News