Firefighters extinguish blaze at Black Hills Furniture Shoppe

The Rapid City Fire Department responded to a call at 9:50 a.m. Thursday at the Black Hills Funiture Shoppe at 209 E. Main Street.

Jim Bussell, public information officer for the fire department, says that the cause is still under investigation, but it appears to be accidental.

The fire started in an attached garage, which housed flammable materials that are a part of the furniture-making process like wood and lacquers. Although there is no estimate on the damage, Bussel said the forward progress of the fire was stopped within 10 minutes.