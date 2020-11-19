 Skip to main content
Firefighters extinguish blaze at Rapid City lumber business
Firefighters extinguish blaze at Rapid City lumber business

Rapid City-area firefighters extinguished a blaze that broke out at a Rapid City lumber company Wednesday evening. 

Rapid City firefighters responded around 6 p.m. to a structure fire at Forest Product Distributors on Old Folsom Road, according to a news release from the Rapid City Fire Department. Crews arrived to find large flames coming from a 200-by-50 feet storage shed. 

No fire hydrants were readily accessible so water tenders were brought in by other agencies, including the Rapid Valley, Box Elder, North Haines and Whispering Pines fire departments. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Rapid City Fire Department.

This is at least the second fire at the business since August 2019 when large piles of lumber ignited in flames.

