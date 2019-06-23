Firefighters extinguished a blaze in an auto shop garage Sunday morning that created "heavy smoke and high heat conditions," according to a news release from the Rapid City Fire Department.
Photos taken by the Journal show a car inside the garage engulfed in flames and thick, dark smoke billowing out of the garage.
The fire was reported just before 8:30 a.m. and crews found black smoke coming out of the doors, garage doors and roof vents of 202 North Cherry Ave., home to Uncle Milt’s Alignment Service and Advanced Auto Repair, the news release says.
Crews cut a large hole into a garage door to ventilate and access the building. The fire, which was appears to have been isolated to one vehicle and materials in Uncle Milt’s Alignment Service, was quickly put out. Crews then focussed on extinguishing remaining hot spots and ventilating the building before leaving just after 10 a.m.
No one was hurt and investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze.