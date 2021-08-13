 Skip to main content
Firefighters knock down Angel Fire near Sturgis
Firefighters knock down Angel Fire near Sturgis

Firefighters kept flames from reaching a home threatened by a grass and timber fire north of Sturgis on Friday.

The Angel Fire was reported at 11:12 a.m. about a mile north of the intersection of Avalanche Road and Eden Road northwest of Sturgis, according to Sturgis Fire Chief Scott Lensegrav.

The Sturgis Volunteer Fire Department and firefighters from Vale, Whitewood and the South Dakota Wildland Fire Division contained the fire which burned 11.6 acres.

The fire is named for its proximity to an encampment occupied by the Hells Angels motorcycle gang during the Sturgis motorcycle rally. Lensegrav said there is no other connection between the camp and the fire.

The cause of the fire is believed to be electrical in nature. The investigation is continuing, he said.

“The fire is contained, but they’ll be mopping it up for a while,” he said. “One structure was threatened, but they stopped the fire before it got to it.”

