Rapid City firefighters raised $47,000 for the Muscular Dystrophy Association last month during their annual collection drive.
As part of the national organization's 65th annual Fill the Boot campaign, members of the Rapid City Fire Department and Rapid City Firefighters Local 1040 posted up at both Walmart locations, both Family Fare stores, at Baken Park, at Safeway on Mountain View Road, and at the intersection of Omaha and Interstate 90 near Knecht Home Center with boots in hand in lieu of collection buckets.
Money raised by the campaign is said by the MDA to fund research for the treatment of muscular dystrophies, which are progressive diseases characterized by muscle weakness and loss, as well as care provision for individuals afflicted by it and other neuromuscular diseases.
Rapid City firefighters last year raised $54,000 for the campaign and about $62,000 in 2017.
“The firefighters of the Rapid City Fire Department and IAFF Local 1040 have once again gone above and beyond for MDA families in South Dakota during this year’s Fill the Boot campaign,” MDA Development Director Erin Hill said Monday in a press release. “We are so grateful for their dedication and for the consistent generosity of those in the Rapid City community.”