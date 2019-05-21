Boots in hand, firefighters will be out in force this week raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Rapid City Firefighters Local 1040 and the Rapid City Fire Department are taking part in the 65th annual Fill the Boot fundraising campaign. About 160 local firefighters will collect donations from Thursday through Saturday.
Firefighters will be at both Walmart locations, both Family Fare stores, at Baken Park, at Safeway on Mountain View Road, and at the intersection of Omaha and I-90 near Knecht Home Center. The public also can drop off donations at the Rapid City Fire Department at 10 Main St., according to firefighter/paramedic Rachel Hobbs.
"It's always such a good experience. You run into people who have been affected by muscular dystrophy or they know somebody who has. You meet past firefighters who come by and say hi. Everybody is really nice and super supportive of the cause," Hobbs said.
Any firefighters on duty who are not answering calls will be collecting money for MDA, she said. Last year's Fill the Boot raised $54,000; the 2017 fundraiser netted about $62,000.
"We will definitely not turn down any donations," Hobbs said. "We want to raise just as much as we can to help out MDA. Every bit helps."
The money raised by Fill the Boot in 2019 will help the MDA provide resources for scientific research for treatments, as well as care for the neuromuscular community. Contributions have funded ground-breaking research, as well as care programs such as support groups and Camp Courage. Camp Courage is a summer camp for children that is provided free of charge to families.
"We are excited to be working with the Rapid City Fire Department and L1040 for another year of Fill the Boot. This boot drive provides the funds needed to find treatments for muscular dystrophy, ALS and related diseases that severely limit strength and mobility," said Erin Hill, development director for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. "Every year, this community comes out in full strength for this cause."