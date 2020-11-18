 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Firefighters respond to four blazes overnight in Rapid City area
alert top story

Firefighters respond to four blazes overnight in Rapid City area

{{featured_button_text}}
Rapid City Fire Department Logo

Firefighters extinguished four fires in the Rapid City area between Tuesday evening and early Wednesday morning, according to a news release from the Rapid City Fire Department.

"With the strong winds and dry conditions, we are in an extreme fire danger and continue to ask everyone to be safe," the department said. "If you see something, say something."

Crews responded around 11 p.m. Tuesday to a dumpster fire on the 1000 block of 11th street.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Firefighters quickly put out the blaze but were called back for a fire alarm at the same address just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

The second fire was inside a store room that had been broken into and two piles were set on fire. Crews quickly extinguished the fire.

The department is investigating both fires, including the possibility they might be related.

The department also assisted with two other fires Tuesday night: A grass fire in Rapid Valley and a structure/grass fire in Hermosa.

Pennington County Fire and the Hermosa Volunteer Fire Department could not immediately be reached to ask about the circumstances of the structure fire.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Wrap-up of the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News