Firefighters respond to four blazes overnight in Rapid City area

Firefighters extinguished four fires in the Rapid City area between Tuesday evening and early Wednesday morning, according to a news release from the Rapid City Fire Department.

"With the strong winds and dry conditions, we are in an extreme fire danger and continue to ask everyone to be safe," the department said. "If you see something, say something."

Crews responded around 11 p.m. Tuesday to a dumpster fire on the 1000 block of 11th street.

Firefighters quickly put out the blaze but were called back for a fire alarm at the same address just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

The second fire was inside a store room that had been broken into and two piles were set on fire. Crews quickly extinguished the fire.

The department is investigating both fires, including the possibility they might be related.

The department also assisted with two other fires Tuesday night: A grass fire in Rapid Valley and a structure/grass fire in Hermosa.

Pennington County Fire and the Hermosa Volunteer Fire Department could not immediately be reached to ask about the circumstances of the structure fire.

