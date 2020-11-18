Firefighters respond to four overnight blazes in Rapid City area

Rapid City-area firefighters extinguished four fires, including a 19-acre blaze that severely damaged a Hermosa home, during high winds between Tuesday evening and early Wednesday morning.
"With the strong winds and dry conditions, we are in extreme fire danger and continue to ask everyone to be safe," the Rapid City Fire Department said in a news release. "If you see something, say something."
Rapid City crews responded around 11 p.m. Tuesday to a dumpster fire on the 1000 block of 11th street.
Firefighters quickly put out the blaze but were called back for a fire alarm at the same address just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday. The second fire was inside a storeroom that had been broken into and two piles were set on fire. Crews quickly extinguished the fire.
The Rapid City Fire Department is investigating both fires, including the possibility they might be related.
Support Local Journalism
The department also assisted with two other fires Tuesday night: A grass fire in Rapid Valley and a structure/grass fire in Hermosa.
The Battle Creek Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire at 4:21 a.m. Wednesday on Gumbo Lilly Lane in Hermosa, according to a news release from Pennington County Fire.
Firefighters arrived to find a fire burning in a large two-story house in challenging weather conditions: steady 30 mph winds with gusts up to 50 mph. The department asked for help from all Custer County fire departments and other agencies.
The winds pushed the fire into adjacent grass, threatening a dozen occupied homes that were temporarily evacuated.
No people or animals were hurt, but the fire grew to 19 acres, severely damaged the house and damaged nearby outbuildings, train tracks and other assets. The Red Cross is assisting residents.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Hermosa Town Marshal, Custer County Sheriff's Office and the State Fire Marshal's Office.
Pennington County Fire did not release information on the Rapid Valley fire.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.