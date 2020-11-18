Firefighters respond to four overnight blazes in Rapid City area

Rapid City-area firefighters extinguished four fires, including a 19-acre blaze that severely damaged a Hermosa home, during high winds between Tuesday evening and early Wednesday morning.

"With the strong winds and dry conditions, we are in extreme fire danger and continue to ask everyone to be safe," the Rapid City Fire Department said in a news release. "If you see something, say something."

Rapid City crews responded around 11 p.m. Tuesday to a dumpster fire on the 1000 block of 11th street.

Firefighters quickly put out the blaze but were called back for a fire alarm at the same address just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday. The second fire was inside a storeroom that had been broken into and two piles were set on fire. Crews quickly extinguished the fire.

The Rapid City Fire Department is investigating both fires, including the possibility they might be related.

The department also assisted with two other fires Tuesday night: A grass fire in Rapid Valley and a structure/grass fire in Hermosa.

The Battle Creek Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire at 4:21 a.m. Wednesday on Gumbo Lilly Lane in Hermosa, according to a news release from Pennington County Fire.