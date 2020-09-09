Firehouse Brewing Co. evacuated for smoke Wednesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Four Rapid City fire stations responded to a call for a possible fire Wednesday night at Firehouse Brewing Co., 610 W. Main Street, right at the end of the dinner rush.

Two customers who were in the restaurant at the time told the Journal they saw smoke coming from the ventilation system and notified restaurant staff.

The two customers, who declined to be identified, said the smoke became heavier and the staff evacuated the remaining customers.

Fire units were dispatched from Stations 1, 3, 4 and 7. Rapid City police and EMS also responded. Main Street between Fifth and Seventh streets was closed to traffic.

No structural damage was reported to Firehouse Brewing. The building was turned back over to the staff at approximately 8:20 p.m.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

