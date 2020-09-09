 Skip to main content
Firehouse Brewing Co. evacuated for smoke Wednesday
Firehouse Smoke

Crews from four Rapid City Fire stations responded to a call of smoke Wednesday night at Firehouse Brewing Co., 610 W. Main Street. The restaurant was evacuated. No structural damage or flames were reported.

 Nathan Thompson, Journal staff

Four Rapid City fire stations responded to a call for a possible fire Wednesday night at Firehouse Brewing Co., 610 W. Main Street, right at the end of the dinner rush.

Two customers who were in the restaurant at the time told the Journal they saw smoke coming from the ventilation system and notified restaurant staff.

The two customers, who declined to be identified, said the smoke became heavier and the staff evacuated the remaining customers.

Fire units were dispatched from Stations 1, 3, 4 and 7. Rapid City police and EMS also responded. Main Street between Fifth and Seventh streets was closed to traffic.

No structural damage was reported to Firehouse Brewing. The building was turned back over to the staff at approximately 8:20 p.m.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

