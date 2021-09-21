 Skip to main content
Fireworks display at Arrowhead set for Saturday

Arrowhead Golf and Country Club in west Rapid City will be hosting a large fireworks display beginning at 8:30 pm. Saturday, as part of the club's Fall Festival.

Rapid City Fire Chief Jason Culberson and Police Chief Don Hedrick are wanting to get the word out about the fireworks display to hopefully cut down the amount of phone calls to emergency services. Last year, the departments reported several phone calls from concerned citizens over the fireworks.

“It could get a little noisy in some of the west Rapid City neighborhoods and people may see the fireworks display from quite a distance. We want to alert the public of the fireworks display, let them know it is part of a scheduled event by Arrowhead Country Club and advise the public we are well aware of the event,” Culberson and Hedrick said in a joint statement. “We have been working with Arrowhead officials and the city’s fire marshal has approved the request.”

Culberson told the Journal Tuesday that Arrowhead Country Club has not requested any RCFD units to be on the property for fire prevention during the display, but the city's fire marshal requested fireworks shells to be smaller.

"A condition of the approval was to shoot smaller shells that will stay within the confines of the golf course. This was due to fire concerns outside of the golf course property," Culberson said. "There are no fire concerns with the shooting of fireworks over an irrigated golf course and again, the size of shells should eliminate any fallout outside of the golf course."

City officials also issued a word of caution for drivers around the country club, as increased traffic is expected on city streets and roads.

Saturday's fireworks display is expected to last between 30 and 45 minutes.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

