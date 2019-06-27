Snap, crackle, boom! The sounds and sparkle of fireworks could start today in Pennington County as revelers warm up for Fourth of July fun. Fireworks for the public go on sale at 7 a.m.
The summer season when the public is allowed to shoot fireworks continues through July 7 in Pennington County.
“Out in Rapid Valley and that whole area, they’re crazy about fireworks and it’s my favorite holiday,” said Todd “RT” Munyon, who owns Main Street Auto and sells fireworks on Highway 44 and in Belle Fourche.
On Thursday morning, Runyon was awaiting shipments of more fireworks, trying to prevent a repeat of last year when he ran out on July 2.
“(Our prices) are really affordable so everyone can have a good time. We’re expecting to be pretty busy,” Munyon said. “We’re excited.”
Brandon Pearson works at Stars and Stripes on Highway 44 and also sells fireworks in Belle Fourche. New this year in class 1 fireworks — the only grade consumers can purchase legally — is a 6-inch long artillery shell that will rocket fireworks 300 feet in the air, he said.
However, Pennington County officials advise people to enjoy public Fourth of July fireworks displays instead of creating their own own.
“What we encourage is to go to the public displays. There’s a whole host of public displays. Let those people deal with the mess and keep you and your family safe. Why put yourself at risk when you have access to these public displays?” said Jerome Harvey, Pennington County fire administrator.
Fire danger is moderate in the northern, central and southern Black Hills, according to gacc.nifc.gov/, and there’s a definite chance of more rain ahead. Temperatures will be cooler, likely in the 70s or 80s on July 4.
Weather forecasts indicate there could be a chance of storms the night of July 3 and the morning of July 4, possibly bringing rain during the day and evening of July 4 in the Black Hills and western South Dakota, Alzina Soscato, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Rapid City, said Wednesday.
Whatever the weather, it’s unlikely to dampen the family-friendly Independence Day festivities in Rapid City and Black Hills communities. Along with the parades, picnics, concerts and fireworks, there’s some Harry Potter magic in the mix.
Harry and the Potters, the first real-world wizard rock band, takes the stage in the Memorial Park Bandshell at 7 p.m. July 4 for a family-friendly show. The concert is sponsored by the Rapid City Public Library.
“We wanted to have a fun option for people to gather before the fireworks. We had a Harry Potter event last year, and it had an amazing response, so we know there’s a lot of fans in the area,” said Laurinda Tapper, the library’s public relations coordinator. “I think anybody that’s a Harry Potter fan is going to appreciate this.”
Hailed as the founders of wizard rock, Harry and the Potters concocts high-energy music about Harry Potter books based on fan lore.
The concert will be followed by a City of Rapid City fireworks display at dusk. It’s one of nearly two dozen public fireworks displays that will be part of Fourth of July celebrations in the Black Hills.
Today
Pennington County: The summer season for the public to legally shoot fireworks in Pennington County starts.
Friday
Rapid City: Fireworks start after the races at Black Hills Speedway, 2467 Jolly Lane. In case of rain, fireworks will be July 5.
Tuesday, July 2
Rapid City: Post 22 Baseball will host its annual fireworks after the 7 p.m. Rapid City Hardhats vs. Missoula game at Floyd Fitzgerald Stadium, 2721 Canyon Lake Drive.
Wednesday, July 3
Belle Fourche: The 100th Annual Black Hills Roundup. Fireworks start at 10 p.m. after the rodeo at the Roundup Grounds.
Custer: Old Time Country Fourth Celebration July 3-4 with a children’s fair, arts and crafts fair, live music, family games and a B-1 flyover.
Lead: Fourth of July Gold Camp Jubilee starts with a 7 a.m. pancake breakfast at the Rod & Gun Club and a 7 a.m. horseshoe tournament at the horseshoe pits. Live music at Manuel Brothers Park by TJ Ellis at 10 am. B1 flyover at noon. “Stars & Stripes Forever: Nostalgia Party at the Courtyard” at noon at Historic Homestake Opera House. Live music by Chris Huisenga at 12:30 p.m. at Manuel Brothers Park. 3 p.m. parade starts in Deadwood through Central City to Lead. 3 p.m. pie social at Lead Area Chamber of Commerce information booth. Live music by High Rise at Aspire Boutique at 6 p.m. Live music by Northern Hills Community Band at 8 p.m. at Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center ring patio. Fireworks at dusk over Homestake Open Cut, followed by music by Loose Change at 10 p.m. at Manuel Park.
Spearfish: Fireworks at Black Hills Energy Sports Complex on Old U.S. 14 after the Sasquatch baseball game.
Sturgis: Fireworks at dusk at Sturgis Fairgrounds.
Wall: Fireworks display at 8:30 p.m. at the Wall Community Golf Course, 1801 Golf Course Road.
Thursday, July 4
Belle Fourche: Annual parade starts at 10:30 a.m., with a B-1 Flyover to kick off the festivities.
Custer: Kids and Patriots parade starts 10 a.m. in downtown Custer; kids can meet at the Skate Park at 9 a.m. to decorate bikes, wagons, scooters or strollers. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. at Pageant Hill.
Deadwood: Independence Day Parade starts at 3 p.m. downtown. The Lead parade will follow at 4 p.m.
Hill City: Miner Brewing Co. Taproom’s Music Series presents a free concert by Hank Harris from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., 23845 Highway 385.
Hot Springs: Fourth of July Celebration begins at 6 a.m. with a Firecracker 5K/10K at Chautauqua Park. The parade starts at 10 a.m. downtown and a community picnic is at 11 a.m. at the Mueller Center. The Rubber Duck Race starts at 1 p.m. at Centennial Park. Fireworks start at 8:30 p.m.
Interior: Frontier Days celebration July 3-5 includes Fourth of July events. The annual parade is at 1 p.m. downtown. Free barbecue at 6 p.m. at City Park. Fireworks at dusk at Eighth and Canal streets. Rodeos on July 4-5 start at 7 p.m. both days.
Piedmont: Piedmont Valley American Legion Post 311 is hosting its Annual Fourth of July Parade at 10 a.m. Concessions, games and displays, including the Hot Rods and Antique Cars, at Piedmont City Park immediately following the parade. Fireworks start at dusk at The Barn.
Philip: Fireworks at Lake Waggoner at dusk.
Rapid City: Main Street Square hosts its Independence Day Celebration from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. with yard games, music by The Bob Fahey Band from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., followed by fireworks. The City of Rapid City’s fireworks start about 9:30 p.m. at Executive Golf Course, 210 Founders Park. In case of rain, city fireworks will be July 5. Arrowhead Country Club fireworks start at 10 p.m.
Sturgis: The city of Sturgis hosts its annual Independence Day Celebration from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Harley-Davidson Rally Point Plaza. The fireworks display will start at 9:15 p.m.
Spearfish: Spearfish will hold its Independence Day parade at noon downtown. The fireworks show will follow the conclusion of the 7:05 p.m. Sasquatch game at Black Hills Energy Stadium.
Friday, July 5
Belle Fourche: The 100th Annual Black Hills Roundup. Fireworks start at 10 p.m. after the rodeo at the Roundup Grounds.
Saturday, July 6
Box Elder: Box Elder annual Fourth of July bash from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a parade, demolition derby and live music. Fireworks start at dusk.
Rapid City: Elks Lodge 1187, 3333 Jolly Lane, hosts a family-friendly Fourth of July celebration. A fishing derby starts at 4 p.m., with kids’ games including a bouncy house and hay rides starting at 5 p.m., plus food trucks and music. The Elks’ annual fireworks display starts at dusk. Admission is $5.
Sunday, July 7
Pennington County: Final day of the summer season for the public to shoot fireworks in Pennington County.