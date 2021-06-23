Fireworks stands face shortage as July 4 approaches

Shipping delays from China and record-breaking sales from last year are impacting the amount of fireworks available for the July 4th celebration, industry experts said.
Douglas Bellinger, owner of Extreme Fireworks in Rapid City, said the shortage is limiting the amount of fireworks he can sell this year.
"It's quite a shortage on the 24-shot artillery shells and a lot of our littler stuff that we sell," he said Tuesday.
In past years, Bellinger said, firework supplies from China would normally take 30 days to ship but in 2021 it is taking 60 days.
"There's also trouble when they hit the docks and yards in California, getting a truck here is taking longer, too," he said.
The COVID-19 pandemic caused shut-downs and staffing problems in the supply chain, and the fireworks industry wasn't immune to that. The shortage is being felt nationwide.
"For example, we ordered seven containers and only got two of them, so we are five short," Bellinger said. "Each container holds 800 to 1,000 cases, so the supply issues are impacting how much we have to sell."
On top of that, Bellinger said fireworks have been in high demand since last year when more people celebrated Independence Day at home.
"Last year was a great year. They were wanting to get out and were tired of being cooped up," he said. "It ran the supplies short here and emptied a lot of the warehouses. Plus, China did not have the people or the supplies or the materials to restock. That's kind of where we are today."
Where permitted, South Dakota state law allows the discharge of fireworks between June 27 and July 11. Bellinger encourages everyone to shop early and to be understanding if some fireworks aren't available for purchase.
"Come in early, especially if you want the bigger stuff like the 24-shot artillery, the 500 gram kegs — get that stuff early because a lot of them we are very limited on. What we have is all we are going to get," he said.
