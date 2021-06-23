Fireworks stores face shortage as July 4 approaches

Shipping delays from China and record-breaking sales from last year are impacting the amount of fireworks available for the July 4th celebration, industry experts said.

Douglas Bellinger, owner of Extreme Fireworks in Rapid City, said the shortage is limiting the amount of fireworks he can sell this year.

"It's quite a shortage on the 24-shot artillery shells and a lot of our littler stuff that we sell," he said Tuesday.

In past years, Bellinger said, firework supplies from China would normally take 30 days to ship but in 2021 it is taking 60 days.

"There's also trouble when they hit the docks and yards in California, getting a truck here is taking longer, too," he said.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused shut-downs and staffing problems in the supply chain, and the fireworks industry wasn't immune to that. The shortage is being felt nationwide.

"For example, we ordered seven containers and only got two of them, so we are five short," Bellinger said. "Each container holds 800 to 1,000 cases, so the supply issues are impacting how much we have to sell."

On top of that, Bellinger said fireworks have been in high demand since last year when more people celebrated Independence Day at home.