After more than a decade of failure and false starts, Rapid City has chosen Lloyd Companies to help develop the area of 5th Street and St. Joseph. The area was the proposed location of President's Plaza but that development never materialized.
Elevate Rapid City hired the TEGRA Group to oversee the selection process and three firms responded with proposals.
Merge Urban Development from Cedar Falls, Iowa, Legacy Development of Sioux Falls and Lloyd Companies of Sioux Falls all submitted a vision for developing the property.
A selection committee made up of Elevate Board members and city officials selected the Lloyd Companies' plan. The Lloyd Companies have also recently added Luke Neely and Bob Heibult to their team and opened a Rapid City location.
Jake Quasney, executive director of development for Lloyd Companies, said the company has big plans for Rapid City.
"We expect Rapid City to become a hub for our company," he said. "Our long-term goal would be to have at least 1,000 apartment units in the area along with several multi-use projects."
Mayor Allender said the easy thing for the city to do would have been to sell the property to a developer and wash its hands of any responsibility.
"Then you could have anything there, but we didn't want to do that," Allender said at a press conference held at city hall.
In order to maintain some involvement and direction in the project, the city wants it to be a public-private venture with Lloyd Companies. Quasney said that concept fits well with the company's business model. The project will be a mixed-use facility that includes retail, residential and hospitality rooms in addition to parking.
"We have done a lot of projects like that," Quasney said. "We get a lot of valuable input and then we bring the reality of how to develop the property to the conversation. We always work to produce products that anyone would be proud of years from now."
Anyone who has visited Sioux Falls may recognize some of the projects the company has completed there. The downtown Hilton Garden Inn, the Meadows on the River, and Garden Village are all developments that Lloyd Companies have developed and manage.
Quasney pointed to some of the company's projects in uptown Sioux Falls as an example of their work.
"That area has been transformed from a salvage yard to an active place where people want to relocate," Quasney said. "The nice thing is that this area is no salvage yard. We have a great place to start and we are excited to get to work here."
Elevate President and CEO Tom Johnson said he sees the downtown area as the heart and soul of the city and that's why this project excites him.
"The heartbeat keeps you alive, pumping the blood with commerce," Johnson said. "Soul is about culture and the arts and why you really want to live in a place. Downtown Rapid City having this mixed use development really brings that soul."
Johnson said downtown Rapid City will be doing amazing things for the next five to ten years.
"I have never met a company that considered moving to a city that didn't ask about the downtown area," Johnson said. "In fact, I was with a prospect this week discussing possible relocation of a business and after having dinner, they said they want to be in downtown."
Allender said he is pleased to be at this point in the process.
"We have had this plan, but until you put it into action, it doesn't mean anything," he said.
The next step in the process, he said, will be discussions with the city council, residents and other groups to identify needs for the project and help guide Lloyd Companies to make the project work for the city.