First half of Pennington County property taxes due by midnight April 30

Pennington County residents have until April 30 to pay the first half of their real estate taxes.
This year, residents will be able to pay online, via dropbox, through mail or in person. All payments are due by midnight April 30. Penalties and interest will be collected in addition to the principal tax amount owed. Late payment will be returned with the proper amount of interest and/or penalties due.
Property owners received property tax notifications in late December or early January. The second half of taxes will be due by midnight Oct. 31.
County Treasurer Janet Sayler has previously said that 49,886 property tax notices were sent by mail the week of Dec. 28. Those who haven’t received their notice should contact the office.
Payments before 6 p.m. are processed on the next business day. A $40 fee will be charged on return payments, and additional fees may be charged if a payment is returned after the payment due date.
Payments over $25,000 cannot be accepted online.
The drop box is accessible 24/7 inside the County Administration Building at 130 Kansas City Street between April 1 and 30. The box is inside the main entrance to the left. Payments should include the real estate identification number and a current phone number. Receipts will be mailed to those who request one.
Those who plan to mail tax payments should mail it to the Pennington County Treasurer at PO Box 6160 Rapid City, SD 57709 and note the real estate identification number. Payments should be postmarked no later than April 30 to avoid interest and/or penalties.
In-person payments can be done at the Treasurer’s Office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Residents should bring their tax notice, address for the property being paid for or the tax identification number.
