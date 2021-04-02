First half of Pennington County property taxes due by midnight April 30

Pennington County residents have until April 30 to pay the first half of their real estate taxes.

This year, residents will be able to pay online, via dropbox, through mail or in person. All payments are due by midnight April 30. Penalties and interest will be collected in addition to the principal tax amount owed. Late payment will be returned with the proper amount of interest and/or penalties due.

Property owners received property tax notifications in late December or early January. The second half of taxes will be due by midnight Oct. 31.

County Treasurer Janet Sayler has previously said that 49,886 property tax notices were sent by mail the week of Dec. 28. Those who haven’t received their notice should contact the office.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Payments before 6 p.m. are processed on the next business day. A $40 fee will be charged on return payments, and additional fees may be charged if a payment is returned after the payment due date.

Payments over $25,000 cannot be accepted online.