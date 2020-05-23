First Interstate Bank contributes $25,000 to Community Foundation community savings accounts

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In response to many immediate needs due to the coronavirus, First Interstate Bank has contributed $25,000 to the South Dakota Community Foundation for seven community savings accounts that will be distributed in Sturgis, Lead/Deadwood, Belle Fourche, Spearfish, Custer, Wall and Hot Springs.

Grants are awarded at the recommendation of a local board to benefit charitable causes and groups.

“First Interstate Bank is proud to respond to the needs in communities our banks serve,” said Shawn Rost, First Interstate Bank South Dakota Market president and SDCF board member. “With the assistance of our CSA partners in seven key communities, we are confident the nonprofits will receive financial resources to address the increasing needs resulting from the COVID-19 crisis.”

Last month, in efforts to aid communities as they address local needs due to the coronavirus outbreak, the SDCF announced $250,000 in matching funds to be distributed to 80 partner CSAs across the state. Through April 30, more than $80,000 was provided to nearly half of the CSA partners. Funds were distributed to food pantries, backpack programs, senior meals, economic development, personal protective equipment, and telehealth services, among many others.

“As a statewide community foundation, we work to serve and strengthen communities across South Dakota every day,” said Stephanie Judson, SDCF President & CEO. “This generous gift from First Interstate Bank allows us to continue to mobilize our local boots-on-ground efforts in western South Dakota.”