Representatives from First Interstate Bank presented donations Wednesday totaling over $95,000 to 13 nonprofit organizations in Rapid City. 

“Part of our responsibility in our community is to lead this effort to put dollars to work where they can do the most good,” said Shawn Rost, president of First Interstate Bank South Dakota Market. “We appreciate the employees and volunteers of these organizations. It’s their continued passion, drive and advocacy that make our community better.”

The organizations receiving donations are United Way of the Black Hills, Abbott House, Youth and Family Services, Habitat for Humanity, Lakota Circles of Hope, Elevate Rapid City, SD Gives, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, SD Sportsmen Against Hunger, Mount Rushmore Society, Stevens Showstoppers, Feeding SD, and Salvation Army.

The totals received by each group are as follows:

Elevate Rapid City — $25,000

SD Gives — $14,000

SDPB — $10,000

Abbott House — $7,500

Youth & Family Services — $7,500

Mount Rushmore Society — $10,000

Habitat for Humanity — $5,650

Lakota Circles of Hope — $5,000

Feeding SD — $5,000

United Way — $4,750

Salvation Army — $1,000

Black Hills Community Theatre — $4,000

SD Sportsmen Against Hunger — $1,000

