Representatives from First Interstate Bank presented donations Wednesday totaling over $95,000 to 13 nonprofit organizations in Rapid City.
“Part of our responsibility in our community is to lead this effort to put dollars to work where they can do the most good,” said Shawn Rost, president of First Interstate Bank South Dakota Market. “We appreciate the employees and volunteers of these organizations. It’s their continued passion, drive and advocacy that make our community better.”
The organizations receiving donations are United Way of the Black Hills, Abbott House, Youth and Family Services, Habitat for Humanity, Lakota Circles of Hope, Elevate Rapid City, SD Gives, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, SD Sportsmen Against Hunger, Mount Rushmore Society, Stevens Showstoppers, Feeding SD, and Salvation Army.
The totals received by each group are as follows:
Elevate Rapid City — $25,000
SD Gives — $14,000
SDPB — $10,000
Abbott House — $7,500
Youth & Family Services — $7,500
You have free articles remaining.
Mount Rushmore Society — $10,000
Habitat for Humanity — $5,650
Lakota Circles of Hope — $5,000
Feeding SD — $5,000
United Way — $4,750
Salvation Army — $1,000
Black Hills Community Theatre — $4,000
SD Sportsmen Against Hunger — $1,000