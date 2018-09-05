An electrician carried a drill through the cinder-blocked corridor between the male and female detox facilities. A hammer pounding could still be heard upstairs. Pennington County's new Care Campus, an all-in-one social services complex in the former National American University building, isn't finished yet, but it will be ready for its opening at noon on Sept. 24.
"It's no more kicking the can down the road or finger-pointing," said Willie Whelchel, Chief Deputy of the Pennington County Sheriff's Office. "How we help folks will have a big impact on the community."
The new 70,000-square foot facility's multi-pronged services from transitional housing to treatment services have been squeezed into the renovated NAU campus and will address a big problem in the county's public services: they're scattered over town.
"We won't have to drive people across town or schedule appointments two weeks out," said Barry Tice, Director of Pennington County Health & Human Services, noting the facility will serve as a "single point of entry" for substance abuse and mental health services. "We've built an environment for efficient, quality care."
During a tour provided to local media, officials with the county and city showed off the shiny floors, clean rooms and well-lit conference areas. The building's backside, near the intake, contains men's and women's safe solutions and detox facilities. Dark blue mats rest on the floor in safe solutions, a care that basically provides a bed for intoxicated individuals.
According to two years of statistics kept by the county, bed-use is greatly needed. Seven mats in safe solutions were used more than 9,000 times. The new facility greatly increases the number of beds in each corridor. While the current safe solutions facility has 0 female beds, it'll now have 16.
And more beds save taxpayers money.
"It costs us $20 every 24 hours to house someone in safe solutions," said Tice. "It costs us $200 to house someone in detox for 24 hours.
More importantly, people will have a home, if even temporarily.
"During these cold winters, we hope to house people and keep them from freezing to death," said Tice.
The building itself acts as a conduit toward recovery. People can come in off the streets to safe solutions and matriculate up the hallway, past the locked doors, to the detox facilities, where more blue mats rest on frames. Beyond that, and just down the hallway, are the homier rooms with qualified mental health professionals to help.
"When people are ready, they can make that decision," said Tice. "We can't make that decision for them."
The facility's renovation cost approximately $14 million and comes three years after the county commission voted to purchase the old NAU campus.