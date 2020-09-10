First Oglala Lakota code talker honored with banner

Garfield joined the military when he was 18 years old and was 21 by the time it was over. Richard said he realized his father, and many other young people, experienced tragedy during the war.

He said his father was at Omaha Beach in Normandy, battles in Eastern Europe, Belgium and at the Battle of the Bulge.

“His experiences with the horror of war and experiencing all that is extremely just wow,” Richard said. “That was my dad.”

But Garfield never really spoke about the war. Richard said he learned about his father’s involvement in the war when he was in high school, but didn’t really process that information until he was older.

He said growing up, his dad was just his dad. He was an honorable, humble man that was work-oriented and strict at times. Garfield emphasized education and, along with his wife, taught his son about work ethic, responsibility and kindness.

Richard said he’s done much research following his father’s death and even found him in the book “Proud Americans of World War II” by Malcolm Marshall, which focuses on the 32nd Field Artillery Battalion in action.