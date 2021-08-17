 Skip to main content
First reading of pot-smoking ordinance approved by city council
Rapid City Hall

Rapid City Hall 

 Grace Pritchett Journal staff

The Rapid City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance prohibiting smoking marijuana in public during its Monday meeting.

City ordinances must be read and approved twice, then published in the legal paper for it to go into effect.

The ordinance will appear on the city's agenda at its next meeting Sept. 6.

The ordinance prohibits people smoking marijuana in public places, schools, parks and playgrounds and other city-owned property, any place where smoking tobacco is prohibited, medical cannabis establishments, public transportation and correctional facilities.

Council member Pat Jones said the instant recreational marijuana use is allowed that everyone who's applied for medical will likely apply for recreational use.

"Everything we're doing now...has to be with that in mind, and I applaud the planning that's taken place already to make sure we go about this the right way," Jones said.

The council also approved the second reading of the animal ordinance, which adds definitions for pet stores, pet daycares and grooming businesses. It also changes the definition for kennels. The ordinance was originally proposed in June with the first reading approved Aug. 2.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

