First responders are looking for a woman who went missing in Custer State Park and has a history of disappearing for long periods of time in wilderness areas.
Lindsey Blades, a 27-year-old from Oregon, was reported missing Monday after she was last seen heading back to a dorm at Legion Lake on Saturday morning, Custer State Park said in a Facebook post.
The park's law enforcement, along with Custer County deputies and search and rescue officials, will end their search at the end of the business day on Monday "due to the evidence of her past actions and information that supports the lack of foul play," the post says.
"At this time there is no evidence that suggests she is at-risk or in danger," the post says.
Park law enforcement and staff will continue to monitor the Legion Lake area for the next few days to see if Blades returns to her dorm.
Anyone with information about Blades should contact Custer County dispatch at (605) 673-8176.