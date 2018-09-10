STURGIS | Night and day, shift by shift, firefighters stand watch for a fallen comrade.
They are standing with David Fischer, the Sturgis firefighter who died Friday of injuries suffered in the explosion of a propane tank while he and others were battling a residential fire in nearby Tilford.
Raymond Joseph Bachmeier, an 82-year-old who lived at the home, also perished in the blaze.
Other members of the Sturgis Volunteer Fire Department stayed with Fischer while the fire was mostly brought under control. On Friday evening, they escorted his body to Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.
Lt. Jim Bussell, of the South Dakota Local Assist State Team and spokesperson for the Rapid City Fire Department, said Sturgis and Rapid City firefighters began standing watch Sunday morning outside the funeral chapel as part of the 24-hour-a-day vigil.
Teams of three to eight firefighters and first responders have volunteered in their off-duty hours to stand an eight-hour watch shift at the funeral home, rotating every 10 minutes until the funeral, Bussell said.
"It's by tradition to stand a casket watch for a fallen firefighter through internment," he said.
Other fire departments have pledged to stand watch throughout the week. Monday morning, Lea Ann Tatro of the Spearfish Ambulance stood watch.
Funeral services for Fischer, 43, are set for 1 p.m. Saturday at Sturgis Brown High School. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery.
A visitation is Thursday from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Sturgis Community Center, with family present from 5 to 7 p.m.
Fischer was a 22-year member, and assistant chief of the Sturgis Volunteer Fire Department, He was also active with the Sturgis Emergency Medical Service, and a survey team member with the Rapid City-based 82nd Civil Support Team, South Dakota National Guard.
Staff Sgt. Fischer was a 23-year veteran of the National Guard and an Iraqi war veteran who deployed with the 216th Engineer Detachment Firefighting Team in 2004-2005.
"David exemplified what it means to be a soldier, firefighter and first responder — a selfless person willing to put his life in danger to help and defend his community, state and nation," Maj. Gen. Tim Reisch, adjutant general of the South Dakota National Guard said in a news release. "He will be deeply missed."