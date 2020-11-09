 Skip to main content
First South Dakota prisoner dies from COVID-19
First South Dakota prisoner dies from COVID-19

South Dakota has seen its first case of a person dying from the coronavirus while incarcerated in prison.

A man incarcerated at the Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield died from the virus, according to data posted to the Department of Corrections website on Monday morning.

DOC spokesman Michael Winder did not immediately respond to an email asking about his identity.

Three inmates have died at a Yankton hospital since Oct. 30 from “natural causes,” according to the DOC.

John Rose, 73, died on Sunday; Mark Johnson, 62, died on Nov. 4; and Curtis Schnellbach, 60, died on Oct. 30.

An inmate coronavirus death will be recorded on the DOC website if a death certificate lists COVID-19 as a cause or contributing factor to a death, Winder previously told the Journal. 

There have been 1,870 coronavirus cases among DOC inmates since the pandemic began; 113 are active. There were 3,347 DOC inmates as of Sept. 30, which means that about 56% of prisoners have contracted the virus.

DOC staff have self reported 143 cases; 48 are active.

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com

