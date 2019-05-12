“Lincoln is alive. I’m alive.
The wins far outweigh the losses.
A family unit and bond has been formed. …
Do I cry? Yep. Nearly daily.
Am I tired? Exhausted.
And I wouldn’t change it for the world.
I’m the luckiest Mother in the world.”
– Amy Jo Martin
On April 13, with a blizzard approaching the Black Hills, Amy Jo Martin boarded a plane. She was headed for a sunny working vacation in Palm Springs, but she would not make it to California.
Her trip was waylaid by a harrowing surprise. Amy Jo gave birth to her son, Lincoln Gray Grewar, who arrived three months early. Today, Amy Jo is celebrating her first Mother’s Day with her husband, Richard Grewar, as they marvel at and cheer on every bit of their tiny son’s progress.
“Looking back, I think I was in labor that morning and didn’t know,” said Amy Jo, recalling Lincoln’s birth day. “I was getting ready to go to the airport, and I felt like something was a little different, but I thought it was Braxton Hicks. I still had three months to go. I thought there was no way this could be labor.”
While on board her flight from Rapid City to Denver, the contractions became more intense. After arriving at Denver International Airport, Amy Jo booked a later flight and called her OB-GYN.
“I said something seems a little off. She said to get some water and walk a little bit, and that’s when I realized I couldn’t really walk. I told her I was having a hard time walking and she said, ‘You need to get to a hospital right now. You can’t have a baby at 27 weeks at an airport,’” Amy Jo said.
Amy Jo made her way to a medical hub at the airport, then had her first ride in an ambulance.
“The contractions were getting stronger and closer together. (Airport medical staff) called the ambulance. I still wasn’t convinced I was in labor. It was three months early,” she said. “Things were getting more and more intense. I thought my friends should have warned me about Braxton Hicks.”
Amy Jo was transported to UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital, an organization for which Amy Jo had done a speaking engagement two months earlier.
“The ambulance doors opened up and I saw the UC logo. I felt a sigh of relief because I knew I was in a safe place even though I was scared. They took me in to assess me. I was still convinced this wasn’t happening. They checked and I was nine centimeters dilated. They said, ‘You’re having this baby,’” Amy Jo recalled. “There wasn’t any time to freak. I was just trying to figure out what I could do to help Lincoln.”
Just a week earlier, Amy Jo and Richard had met with their midwife and doula. The couple, who live on wooded property near Hill City, had planned for their son to be born in an outdoor birthing pool in the forest. Instead, while Amy Jo was in the hospital, Richard was at Rapid City Regional Airport, where he watched his son’s birth on FaceTime while awaiting a flight to Denver.
“It’s bittersweet,” Richard said, grateful that his flight was late so he could view his son’s birth. “Realistically, that’s better than being on a flight and not knowing what was happening. It’s a modern-day way to watch a birth and make sure Amy was OK and Lincoln was alive and well and being looked after.”
Doctors aren’t certain why Amy Jo went into labor three months early. Lincoln weighed 2 pounds, 3 ounces, and since birth he's been at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at UCHealth, which specializes in caring for babies born between 23 and 28 weeks of gestation.
“The unsung heroes really are doctors and nurses in the NICU. These people are angels,” Richard said.
Though tiny, Lincoln’s parents say he is resilient. As of May 9, he weighed 3 pounds 6 ounces. “It’s amazing how strong he is. He’s a fighter,” Amy Jo said.
Amy Jo and Richard have decorated Lincoln’s NICU pod with Amy Jo’s framed plane ticket and family photos. Within a couple of days after his birth, Amy Jo and Richard were able to hold Lincoln. They spend six to seven hours a day with their son and go on daily rounds with the medical staff. Because Lincoln should be in his third trimester of development — the stage at which babies begin learning language — his parents read and talk to him. Richard is a musician, and the couple is exploring the idea of introducing some music therapy for Lincoln.
“We have taken it upon ourselves to make sure we’re his voice, and we’re his advocate for what we’re seeing and noticing,” Amy Jo said. “It’s been really empowering to learn and have that as a way to contribute to his care.
“He’s done well and the main things we’re focused on are his lungs, heart and brain because they typically would have had 90 more days of development,” Amy Jo said. “Grow, sleep, eat. Those are his marching orders.”
Social media has been a beneficial tool since Lincoln’s arrival. Amy Jo is the author of “Renegades Write the Rules,” a New York Times bestselling book about innovative social media practices. Amy Jo and Richard leverage Instagram and other social media to keep family, friends and a growing number of “internet aunties and uncles” updated on Lincoln’s progress.
“Through social media, we’ve found some of the best experts in the world, and we’re chatting with them,” Amy Jo said. “The amount of support from all over the globe has been a huge help for us, because we really feel that energy and it’s a positive thing. To be able to have the encouragement and people wanting to follow his journey has been a really neat way of making a big world real small real quick. The little guy has no idea he has his own hashtag.”
Though Lincoln’s arrival was unorthodox, Amy Jo and Richard are grateful for the timing of it. Had Lincoln been born a day or two later, he and his parents would have been blizzard-bound at home and might have been unable to get even as far as Rapid City Regional Hospital, Amy Jo said.
“It’s been one day at a time. Sometimes, it’s one hour at a time. We’re doing our best to stay positive and so far Lincoln's made that easy on us because he’s doing well,” Amy Jo said.
Amy Jo and Richard are still eagerly awaiting her original due date, July 10. On or near what should have been his birthday, Lincoln will likely be able to leave NICU and go home with his parents. His family has deep roots here. Amy Jo’s parents live in the Black Hills and Lincoln’s great-great-great-grandfather, John Brennan, is one of the founders of Rapid City.
As for Amy Jo’s Palm Springs getaway, she was planning to work on a book about entrepreneurs. Now, the book will include tales of her journey to motherhood as well, she said.