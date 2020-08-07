First-time rally vendors prep for rally week

“I was always going to do it, but this year I have my son, my cousins,” he said. “That why I’m here. All of my family members (are together).”

Vitale and his family — Casey Kelley, Anthony Gennetta, Josepe Vitale and Jesus Carbajal — made the trip from Denver to Sturgis. Carbajal and Josepe said they’re glad to be in Sturgis since Colorado has tight restrictions due to the pandemic.

Vitale, who grew up in Napoli, Italy, said the sausage they make is his grandmother’s recipe, which he doesn’t give to anyone.

“From a 1 to 10 (scale), it’s a 10,” he said. “A lot of people, they don’t know about this sausage, but it’s one of the best sausages in the world.”

Jonas Williams of Greensboro, North Carolina, said he originally came to South Dakota with the Trump Train for President Donald Trump’s July 3 visit to Mount Rushmore.

When he heard the motorcycle rally was around the corner, he had to stay. Now, he’s falling in love with the state and the people.