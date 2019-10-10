Residents across western South Dakota and eastern Wyoming woke up Thursday to an early winter visit, causing unseasonably cold temperatures and up to 17 inches of snow in the northern Black Hills near Lead.
The National Weather Service in Rapid City said 9 inches of snow fell in the heart of the city, where areas north and west had amounts ranging from 10-14 inches. The southern Black Hills received around 7 inches of snow and approximately six inches were reported in the Badlands.
Even though the snowfall is coming to an end for this storm, the National Weather Service is warning that Friday could be hazardous for travelers and those outdoors.
“Gusty northerly winds will continue through Friday, with some blowing and drifting of snow,” the weather service said in its Thursday afternoon situation report. “Lowest wind chills Friday morning will be around zero. Highs Friday will be in the upper 20s and 30s.”
According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, the high winds and blowing snow caused havoc for some drivers on Interstate 90 east of Rapid City.
Troopers responded to multiple calls Thursday of trucks being blown over on the interstate because of the high wind and slick road conditions. On Twitter, the SDHP posted a photo of one truck on its side and reminded South Dakotans to keep up to date on current conditions using the South Dakota Department of Transportation’s 511 mobile app.
In Rapid City, crews took to the streets early Thursday morning to begin plowing the snow and treating roadways. The city of Rapid City’s Communication Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker said city street crews will continue to monitor the situation carefully.
“Crews have continued their work throughout Thursday, plowing main line areas and addressing road issues,” Shoemaker said. “Into the overnight hours, crews will be double-checking school routes, main lines, collectors, sub-collectors and hills."
The Rapid City Street Department doubled up its crews by overlapping shifts during the late night and early morning hours, Shoemaker said, to provide continuous monitoring of road conditions and snow removal.
The advanced warning for the first winter storm of the year and the extra care of city street crews kept the number of car accidents in Rapid City down, Rapid City Police Department spokesperson Brendyn Medina said.
Between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. Thursday, Medina said RCPD officers responded to six accidents and one hit-and-run. No injuries were reported in those accidents, Medina said.
“In terms of the first snow storm of the year, that number of accidents is pretty low,” Medina said.
When winter weather is in the forecast, Medina said the police department takes extra steps to make sure all calls are responded to.
“We basically have a triage set up so that we prioritize the calls that come into the dispatch center,” he said. “We will take care of the most pressing calls first, and then respond to the other calls that aren’t as much of an emergency, that way we can get officers there as quickly as we can.”
During winter weather, Medina said police officers also pay close attention to the city’s homeless population.
“If we see someone struggling with the cold, we try to get them to a warm, safe spot at a friend or family member’s home,” he said. “If there are other needs that we identify, we will also see if there is space available at the Care Campus or take them to the mission if they’re eligible. It is certainly a tough time for our homeless folks when it is so cold outside. We do our best to get them where they can warm up and be safe.”