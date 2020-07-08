Fishing Line | July 8

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Erratic weather patterns and the onset of the summer doldrums contributed to a slight drop-off in fishing success last week though certainly did not hamper fishing activity as large numbers of anglers (and or campers) continued to visit area waters.

And while the bite was down a bit, limits of various species were taken by the experienced and the patient. And so, coupled with a pleasant weather week ahead--temps in low to mid-80’s—a trip sans Fourth of July traffic and pre-rally bustle beckons.

Here are some spots where bites and bent poles might await.

Angostura Reservoir: The smallmouth bass bite has been quite active (spinners working best) though the walleye active remains slow, the few caught typically taken at night. And, of course some crappie activity reported around tires near the south marina.

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): The walleye bite had slowed from early summer high though limits are being taken. Fish are shallow (12-14 feet) and responding to bouncers/crawler rigs. Majority of fish are probably slots (please throw back) at this point though over and unders (some in the 24 inch and up range) are being caught as well. There were some walleye and catfish showing up in the channel during late evening hours. Also, some nice perch are being caught as well.