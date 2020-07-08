Fishing Line | July 8

Erratic weather patterns and the onset of the summer doldrums contributed to a slight drop-off in fishing success last week though certainly did not hamper fishing activity as large numbers of anglers (and or campers) continued to visit area waters.
And while the bite was down a bit, limits of various species were taken by the experienced and the patient. And so, coupled with a pleasant weather week ahead--temps in low to mid-80’s—a trip sans Fourth of July traffic and pre-rally bustle beckons.
Here are some spots where bites and bent poles might await.
Angostura Reservoir: The smallmouth bass bite has been quite active (spinners working best) though the walleye active remains slow, the few caught typically taken at night. And, of course some crappie activity reported around tires near the south marina.
Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): The walleye bite had slowed from early summer high though limits are being taken. Fish are shallow (12-14 feet) and responding to bouncers/crawler rigs. Majority of fish are probably slots (please throw back) at this point though over and unders (some in the 24 inch and up range) are being caught as well. There were some walleye and catfish showing up in the channel during late evening hours. Also, some nice perch are being caught as well.
Black Hills Fly Fishing: Recent rainfall provided a needed bump of water in area creeks. Dry fly fishing is coming on line with Caddis and attractor flies working best. Most creeks are fishing well with the best activity coming in early morning or evening hours.
Curlew Lake: Crappie action on small jigs and minnows reported along with an occasional walleye. Reminder: the walleye limit on Curlew is two per day with a 15-inch minimum in place as well.
Deerfield Lake: Usual summer perch bite continues though smaller fish are the likely take. Minnows and crawlers recommended.
New Underwood Lake: Bluegill bite continues. Fish are suspended 4-6 feet down and responding to crawlers with bobbers.
Pactola Reservoir: Rainbow trout activity reportedly slowed down last week--reason unknown—though bluegill bite picked up steam with lots of action in bays both north and south. Bobbers and crawlers recommended.
Sheridan Lake: Perch were active last week particularly along the buoy lines. Are presently situated in 30-40 foot of water suspended a foot or two off the bottom. Crawlers and small jigs seem to be getting the best of it. Also, some crappie action on jigs worked at 12 foot or so depths. And some rainbow trout were taken near bay entrances.
Lake Oahe: Walleye activity remains excellent with anglers reporting limits of 17-19-inch fish being caught by noon. Lots of smaller fish caught as well in a continuous bite and returned. Fish remain shallow—12 foot and under. Crawlers and leeches are working best. Fish are not choosy though bouncer/crawlers or leeches with small blade spinners have been working well. Smallmouth bass, northers and catfish are showing up as well.
Lake Sharpe: Pierre area is producing daily limits of walleye with the fish located at depths of 10-20 foot and responding to bouncers with crawlers or leeches. Plenty of walleye activity farther south in the West Bend and Joe Creek areas. Boat ramps and parks are busy so plan accordingly.
Lake Francis Case: Walleye bite remains steady in the Chamberlain area. Jigs and minnow/crawlers or bouncers and minnows/crawlers worked in 5-15 foot of water is working best.
Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale; West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303), Horsecreek Inn and Campground, 23570, and Angostura State Resort have contributed to this report.
