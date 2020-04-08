FISHING LINE

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Warmer weather and the need for social distancing stemming from the coronavirus contributed to an abundance of fishing activity last week with anglers out in large numbers. And though perhaps fewer fish than desired met up, the fresh air and pleasant spring surroundings hopefully provided a much-needed respite from worldly cares.

Afterall, along with walking, biking and birdwatching, few activities offer better social distancing opportunities than does the sport of fishing.

Do remember that if a State Park is your preferred fishing destination, facilities (particularly shared spaces such as visitor centers and fish cleaning stations) are closed and thus come properly prepared to make for a truly enjoyable outing.

Cautions aside, here’s a brief peek at what’s been happening.

Angostura Reservoir: Despite renewed angler interest last week due to improving weather conditions, the success rate remains on the dismal side with very little walleye activity reported. Unfortunately, this year’s slow start mirrors last year’s pattern of little activity: few catches, and small specimens when caught at all. Perhaps 48-degree water temps and this week’s full moon will lead to spawning and better luck thereafter.