FISHING LINE

Warmer weather and the need for social distancing stemming from the coronavirus contributed to an abundance of fishing activity last week with anglers out in large numbers. And though perhaps fewer fish than desired met up, the fresh air and pleasant spring surroundings hopefully provided a much-needed respite from worldly cares.
Afterall, along with walking, biking and birdwatching, few activities offer better social distancing opportunities than does the sport of fishing.
Do remember that if a State Park is your preferred fishing destination, facilities (particularly shared spaces such as visitor centers and fish cleaning stations) are closed and thus come properly prepared to make for a truly enjoyable outing.
Cautions aside, here’s a brief peek at what’s been happening.
Angostura Reservoir: Despite renewed angler interest last week due to improving weather conditions, the success rate remains on the dismal side with very little walleye activity reported. Unfortunately, this year’s slow start mirrors last year’s pattern of little activity: few catches, and small specimens when caught at all. Perhaps 48-degree water temps and this week’s full moon will lead to spawning and better luck thereafter.
Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): The walleye bite has been slow as walleye are reportedly stacking up near dam in preparation for spawning. However, a few nice fish were caught near the spillway including a 28-inch specimen that was released. Otherwise, some smallmouth bass are being caught off the dam and catfish in the channel.
Black Hills Fly Fishing: Higher flows from snow melt has affected trout bite in area streams as fish have retreated to riffles and runs and are refraining from surface feeding. With that, nymphs and streamers are the best option at present.
Canyon Lake: Trout activity most days with salmon peach powerbait and nightcrawlers stirring the bite.
Curlew Lake: A crappie bite reported on small minnows.
Deerfield Reservoir: Ice fishing continues in spots though shorelines are treacherous. Some perch action reported (waxworms and red spikes worked at depths of six to 15 feet of water. A few lake trout are showing up as well.
New Underwood Dam: Bluegill have been active responding to minnows and jigs.
New Wall Dam: Bass bite reported on minnows and jigs.
Pactola Reservoir: Perch and bluegill caught from the shore on the south end provide most of the action.
Sheridan Lake: The lake still has a sheet of ice (unsafe) other than along the shores. Not much fishing activity reported other than an occasional northern taken near the Spring Creek inlet.
Stockade Lake: A northern pike bite reported on shiners.
Lake Oahe: Walleye activity picked up somewhat last week in open water and northern pike have been active in back bays.
Lake Sharpe: Boaters were out over the weekend enjoying warm weather while working the traditional spring locations along the bluffs, Farm Island flats and Antelope Creek area and beyond. Premier locations are along mud-lines in shallow water where warmer water temps serve to attract walleye. High winds during the middle of the week did curb activity.
Lake Francis Case: Steady walleye activity reported in the Chamberlain area with plenty of 15-17-inch fish in the mix.
Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel and Bait, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale; West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303), Horsecreek Inn and Campground, 23570, and Angostura State Resort have contributed to this report.
