FISHING LINE

Western South Dakota’s recreational areas remained popular spots last week as anglers partook of the numerous social distancing advantages afforded by the numerous lakes and streams. Area bait shops reported plenty of anglers heading for the hills, or elsewhere, a situation that has lapped over to this week as well. Or at least on those days when the wind conditions drop to a pleasurable level.
Though the weekend forecast looks a bit gloomy, here’s a look at some possible hot spots.
Angostura Reservoir: As has been the past for some time, the lake remains largely in recreational mode as fishing activity remains slow and typically unproductive. However, despite little success reported by a majority of anglers, anglers familiar with the nuances of the lake continue to highlight the occasional impressive catch of a walleye or smallmouth bass. Locations revealed? Not hardly.
Bear Butte: Crappie have become once more on minnows and lures.
Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): The walleye bite picked up considerably last week as did fishing activity as more than 200 anglers visited the area last weekend. Walleye have been hanging out near the flats and islands in 5-10 foot of water and responding to jigs and minnows. The lake will be crowded again this weekend as the lake plays host to a crowded field of 75 boats in the annual High Plains Angler tournament.
Horsethief Lake: Trout bite has been heating up with a variety of baits, powerbait and flies, doing the trick.
New Underwood Dam: Bluegill bite on nightcrawlers reported, and a few crappie are being picked up on minnows.
Pactola Reservoir: A nice rainbow bite continues with limits taken of 16-20-inch specimens taken on powerbait or night crawlers. And a few lake trout are showing up as well with chubs the bait of choice. Most, however, are small and under the 25-inch length minimum requirement on the lake.
Sheridan Lake: Crappie are being caught off Dakota Point on minnows and jigs with slip bobbers. Also, the occasional northern pike is nabbed on chubs along Highway 385.
Sylvan Lake: A nice trout bite in progress on nightcrawlers and powerbait.
Lake Oahe: Water temps in the 40s continues to hamper walleye activity. That coupled with low numbers of anglers working the lake as visitor numbers remain down due to Coronavirus concerns. Some northern pike activity continues on minnows or smelt.
Lake Sharpe: Walleye bite remains fairly steady below the dam and near the bridges. Jigs and minnows recommended. Downstream, particularly near West Bend, a nice smallmouth bite is reported on minnows or flicker shad plugs pulled in shallow waters.
Lake Francis Case: Angler numbers increased last week as did success with limits of walleye reportedly taken near bridges and in the Crow Creek and Kiowa areas.
Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale; West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303), Horsecreek Inn and Campground, 23570, and Angostura State Resort have contributed to this report.
