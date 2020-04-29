FISHING LINE

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Western South Dakota’s recreational areas remained popular spots last week as anglers partook of the numerous social distancing advantages afforded by the numerous lakes and streams. Area bait shops reported plenty of anglers heading for the hills, or elsewhere, a situation that has lapped over to this week as well. Or at least on those days when the wind conditions drop to a pleasurable level.

Though the weekend forecast looks a bit gloomy, here’s a look at some possible hot spots.

Angostura Reservoir: As has been the past for some time, the lake remains largely in recreational mode as fishing activity remains slow and typically unproductive. However, despite little success reported by a majority of anglers, anglers familiar with the nuances of the lake continue to highlight the occasional impressive catch of a walleye or smallmouth bass. Locations revealed? Not hardly.

Bear Butte: Crappie have become once more on minnows and lures.