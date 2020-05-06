FISHING LINE

The number of fishing licenses issued in Minnesota has jumped dramatically in recent weeks (South Dakota results will be released on Thursday during the May meeting of the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks commission), an outcome likely relating to the coronavirus. One-time fishermen are becoming reacquainted with the sport and novice anglers, young and old, are finding the sport an excellent opportunity to practice social distancing while enjoying the pleasures afforded by an outdoor outing.
Fortunately, fishing activity, or rather the success associated, is picking up in the area as well with some signs of renewed action in areas that have been slow and a continuation of what has been an excellent trout bite in area streams.
Only a lack of a spell of stable weather is currently hindering a more active breakout to the summer fishing season. Also, a notice of inconvenience: be aware that cleaning stations and restroom facilities are closed at a number of locations.
Angostura Reservoir: A few limits of walleye were taken over the weekend (females that had spawned). With the spawn apparently over, and water temperature climbing, perhaps a more active walleye bite than last season is in the offing. Fish are being located at depths of 8-15 feet of water and responding to minnows and jigs. Bass activity reported in pockets as well.
Bear Butte: Crappie have become once more on minnows and lures.
Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): A fair walleye bite reported in last weekend’s fishing tournament as most of the 75 two-person teams were able to catch their overs though unders and slots were a tougher take. Also, catfish were showing up in channel, catfish and white bass off the Fruitdale golf course and a few smallmouth bass taken off the northside of the dam.
Black Hills fly fishing: Water levels are high on area streams and trout have taken to slower moving waters. Nymph and streamer fishing have been working well. Hatches of mayflies and stoneflies in the area contributed to a very active bite in Spring Creek.
Curlew Lake: Early morning walleye bite on minnows reported.
Horsethief Lake: Trout activity continues on powerbait and jigs and minnows.
New Underwood Dam: Some bluegill and crappie action reported as well as catfish action on powerbait and nightcrawlers.
Pactola Reservoir: Rainbow bite remains the hot bite with powerbait and spinners popular choices to garner interest. And a few lake trout in the five-ten-pound range are being caught as well both by boaters and shore fishermen. Also, a crappie bite has commenced in the south bays and minnows and small jigs.
Sheridan Lake: The lake remains slow. Some crappie activity off Dakota Point (minnows and jigs with slip bobbers) reported.
Lake Oahe: Not much change this past week as the walleye bite remains slow due to water temps in the 40s. Windy conditions limited activity as well. Shore fishermen are catching northern pike (minnows or smelt) in shallows of bays.
Lake Sharpe: Limits of walleye and smallmouth bass are being taken throughout the system. Working the warmer waters of shallows remains the key to success. West Bend area has been particularly fruitful. Fifteen-inch minimum requirement currently in effect will require sorting. Minnow/jig and minnow/bouncer rigs are working best for walleye while pulling plugs has been the choice for bass.
Lake Francis Case: Reports remain positive regarding walleye bite. Limits are being caught in the Chamberlain area though Crow Creek and Kiowa areas have been even more productive.
Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale; West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303), Horsecreek Inn and Campground, 23570, and Angostura State Resort have contributed to this report.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.