FISHING LINE

The number of fishing licenses issued in Minnesota has jumped dramatically in recent weeks (South Dakota results will be released on Thursday during the May meeting of the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks commission), an outcome likely relating to the coronavirus. One-time fishermen are becoming reacquainted with the sport and novice anglers, young and old, are finding the sport an excellent opportunity to practice social distancing while enjoying the pleasures afforded by an outdoor outing.

Fortunately, fishing activity, or rather the success associated, is picking up in the area as well with some signs of renewed action in areas that have been slow and a continuation of what has been an excellent trout bite in area streams.

Only a lack of a spell of stable weather is currently hindering a more active breakout to the summer fishing season. Also, a notice of inconvenience: be aware that cleaning stations and restroom facilities are closed at a number of locations.

Angostura Reservoir: A few limits of walleye were taken over the weekend (females that had spawned). With the spawn apparently over, and water temperature climbing, perhaps a more active walleye bite than last season is in the offing. Fish are being located at depths of 8-15 feet of water and responding to minnows and jigs. Bass activity reported in pockets as well.