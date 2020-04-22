FISHING LINE

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Birds know it, bees know it, even the least practiced anglers know it. One of the best ways to enjoy social distancing is to seek solace in a cozy spot along a lakeshore or stream bank and enjoy the quiet solitude of South Dakota’s great outdoors while at the same time leaving the cares of a world pandemic behind.

And, while there, might as well cast a line in the water and see what bites.

Plenty of area anglers were enjoying the warming spring weather to test the waters last week. There was a catch, however. Fish were often practicing their own form of distancing and often difficult to locate.

Not a shutout week though as there were some spots where the nature’s benefits did include an active fish bite. Here’s a brief look at where some of those locations may be found.

Angostura Reservoir: Though walleye activity remains slow a few specimens were showing up last week as well as some decent sized bass. The action was slow mostly but for the most experienced anglers. And those indifferent to long periods of idle time.

Bear Butte: Crappie have become active again on minnows and lures.