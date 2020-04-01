FISHING LINE

Despite the health concerns and other ramifications from the coronavirus pandemic, anglers are staying active and finding a degree of solace and solitude in the Black Hills and other high plains locations.

Though the arrival of an early spring storm on Thursday slowed even the most dedicated fishermen, the return of warmer weather coupled with a slight uptick in fishing activity in recent days should provide the impetus for a quick return.

While area streams remain a hotbed of trout activity, the larger lakes in the area are beginning to show an increase in walleye activity last week, a situation that will likely continue if favorable weather conditions permit.

However, a word to the wise for those hoping to visit state parks. Many facilities are closed and a check of the South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks website (gfp.sd.gov) is advised before venturing out.

With that in mind, here’s a quick peek at what’s been happening recently in area lakes and streams. Stay healthy and enjoy South Dakota’s great outdoors.