FISHING LINE

Despite the health concerns and other ramifications from the coronavirus pandemic, anglers are staying active and finding a degree of solace and solitude in the Black Hills and other high plains locations.
Though the arrival of an early spring storm on Thursday slowed even the most dedicated fishermen, the return of warmer weather coupled with a slight uptick in fishing activity in recent days should provide the impetus for a quick return.
While area streams remain a hotbed of trout activity, the larger lakes in the area are beginning to show an increase in walleye activity last week, a situation that will likely continue if favorable weather conditions permit.
However, a word to the wise for those hoping to visit state parks. Many facilities are closed and a check of the South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks website (gfp.sd.gov) is advised before venturing out.
With that in mind, here’s a quick peek at what’s been happening recently in area lakes and streams. Stay healthy and enjoy South Dakota’s great outdoors.
Angostura Reservoir: Though warmer weather has increased fishing traffic, the walleye bite remains slow. And because of the coronavirus, the bathrooms and cabins are currently shutdown. Camp sites and boat ramps are open though that may change as well.
Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): A walleye bite has commenced on a limited basis, particularly for boaters as the fish are deep (18-30 feet) at present as the water temperature is at 36 degrees. Minnows are the bait of choice. Shore fisherman, however, are catching catfish out of the channel.
Black Hills Fly Fishing: Area streams continue to provide excellent trout fishing opportunities both in high country and at lower elevations. Rapid Creek continues to be a hot spot with nymph presentations attracting rainbow in the 14-18-inch range. Also, excellent dry fly-fishing opportunities abound through the city, and on Spring Creek courtesy of midge and blue-winged olive hatches.
Canyon Lake: Trout activity most days with salmon peach powerbait and nightcrawlers stirring the bite.
Deerfield Reservoir: Ice fishing aficionados are still ice fishing (caution advised as shorelines are treacherous). Perch remain active responding to waxworms and red spikes, and are typically located in 6-15 feet of water.
New Underwood Dam: A nice bluegill bite in progress.
New Wall Dam: Bass activity reported on minnows and jigs.
Pactola Reservoir: Not much change from last week as the lake remains a mix of ice and open water. Bluegill are providing most of the action along the south end of the lake.
Sheridan Lake: Fishing activity remains slow as conditions are iffy with a mix of open water along shorelines and treacherous ice elsewhere.
Lake Oahe: The lake is open from the face of the dam to Bush’s Landing. Above that area, ice floes persist though open water conditions do exist in bays and inlets and along shore lines. Some walleye and northern pike activity reported.
Lake Sharpe: boaters are enjoying a steady walleye bite from below the dam to the Joe Creek and West Bend areas. Weather and water releases do affect degrees of success though anglers working current breaks and sandbars with light jigs (1/16-1/8-ounce jig with 4-6 pound test) and minnows are limiting out.
Lake Francis Case: Steady walleye activity reported in the Chamberlain area with plenty of 15-17-inch fish in the mix.
Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel and Bait, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale; West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303), Horsecreek Inn and Campground, 23570, and Angostura State Resort have contributed to this report.
