FISHING LINE

Though fishing and other outdoor activities do necessarily take a backseat to the health crisis afflicting the nation, a trip to the outdoors does provide an excellent opportunity to take a breather from concerns while enjoying a beautiful setting and practicing social distancing to the max.

And so dress warmly and employ healthy practices to prevent the onset of cold or flu symptoms that might create unnecessary complications relating to the coronavirus.

While higher elevation Black Hills area lakes do have some ice (generally unsafe with the exception of Deerfield and some back bays on Pactola) other lakes do have open water, and South Dakota State Parks are open and docks in place. Additional information relating to park visits can be located at the South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks website (gfp.sd.gov).

With that in mind, here’s a quick peek at what’s been happening recently in area lakes and streams. Stay healthy and enjoy South Dakota’s great outdoors.

Angostura Reservoir: The ice has melted and fishing activity has picked up in the last week. Some walleye activity reported though the bite is slow and fish caught generally on the small side.