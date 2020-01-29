FISHING LINE

Black Hills Fly Fishing: Warm weather has contributed to excellent winter fishing in area streams. Nymphs remain a hot ticket and with start of midge hatch, trout are on the hunt by 10-10:30 a.m.

Custer Park Lakes: Trout activity reported in most of the lakes though Center Lake seems to be producing the most action at present.

Deerfield Reservoir: Perch bite remains steady (waxworms and red spikes) with the best activity centered in the Gold Run area. Unfortunately, as in past weeks, majority of the fish caught are on the small side. Rainbow trout were active last week on red spikes. And some lake trout are being taken near Castle Creek inlet.

New Underwood Dam: An early morning bluegill reported on waxworms and small jigs with fish typically located in 12-15 feet of water.

Pactola Reservoir: Bluegill bite continues on the south end of the lake in 10-15 feet of water on waxworms and small jigs. Ice can be somewhat thin — five inches or so in most places — and caution required. Some lake trout activity on the north end though most of the fish caught are under the 24-inch regulation limit for keepers. Looking for the safest ice: Jenney Gulch and a shot at some nice northerns might be your ticket.