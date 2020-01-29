FISHING LINE

Somewhat unusual for January weather to be a hindrance to fishing prospects. May be so to some extent for the next week or so as temps are expected to climb into the 60s this weekend and remain in the mid-40s for a spell beyond.
The possible hindrance: to ice fishermen as the balmy weather on tap may lead to unsafe ice circumstances on area lakes. And if not dangerous, at least less than ideal as a surface melt will lead to watery surface conditions.
An ice fishermen’s bane may well be a fly fishermen’s delight however as area streams are easily accessible and enjoying active trout bites.
Here’s a peek at what’s been happening in the area recently.
Angostura Reservoir: Some open water conditions again in places and thin ice in others. Some of the bays do have workable ice though anglers are staying away at present.
Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Not a lot of fishing activity ongoing at present as ice though generally good does have some weak spots. The four to five-inch depths in most places is safe (after a careful check) for foot traffic, but definitely not mechanized vehicles. And there are pressure ridges that must be avoided. The walleye bite has been spotty though picking up a bit as shad population dies off. Sunrise and sundown are the optimal times for finding activity. And either golden shiners and fatheads are working best.
Black Hills Fly Fishing: Warm weather has contributed to excellent winter fishing in area streams. Nymphs remain a hot ticket and with start of midge hatch, trout are on the hunt by 10-10:30 a.m.
Custer Park Lakes: Trout activity reported in most of the lakes though Center Lake seems to be producing the most action at present.
You have free articles remaining.
Deerfield Reservoir: Perch bite remains steady (waxworms and red spikes) with the best activity centered in the Gold Run area. Unfortunately, as in past weeks, majority of the fish caught are on the small side. Rainbow trout were active last week on red spikes. And some lake trout are being taken near Castle Creek inlet.
New Underwood Dam: An early morning bluegill reported on waxworms and small jigs with fish typically located in 12-15 feet of water.
Pactola Reservoir: Bluegill bite continues on the south end of the lake in 10-15 feet of water on waxworms and small jigs. Ice can be somewhat thin — five inches or so in most places — and caution required. Some lake trout activity on the north end though most of the fish caught are under the 24-inch regulation limit for keepers. Looking for the safest ice: Jenney Gulch and a shot at some nice northerns might be your ticket.
Sheridan Lake: Judging by reports on Sunday’s Walleyes Unlimited fishing tournament, the bite has dropped off a bit with the winning team in northern pike division weighting in 20 pounds and the perch division winners tipping the scale at 11 pounds. Pike bite has always been spotty though the drop-off in perch activity related more to difficulty in locating schools. On a positive note, there has been some nice rainbow trout caught recently.
Stockade Lake: Largemouth bass bite reported on shiners. Also a few four to five-pound northern pike have been caught on shiners.
Lake Oahe: Most of the fishing activity is centered around the northern pike bite as pike are running in bays scouting vegetation for spring spawn and can be taken with either hook and line or spear. Farther north a near record northern pike was caught in the Mobridge area last week.
Lake Sharpe: On days when temps allow, a few boats are working the walleye bite below the dam with reasonable success. Farther south, ice fishermen have setup in the West Bend area and are finding some walleye activity though apparently not at “off-the-chart” levels.
Lake Francis Case: Open water conditions prevail below Ft. Thompson Dam and some walleye activity reported. Not much activity taking place farther south. Or if so, is unreported.
Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel and Bait, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale; West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303), Horsecreek Inn and Campground, 23570, and Angostura State Resort have contributed to this report.