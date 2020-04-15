FISHING LINE

Finding a landing spot for normalcy this spring continues to be difficult if not impossible in virtually every aspect of everyday life. The coronavirus has clamped down on numerous activities including sports, organized and otherwise, and the usual diversions offered by professional sports.
And while the sport of fishing stands out as an activity that incorporates the benefits of social distancing along with the pleasures of spending time in South Dakota’s numerous outdoor vistas, last week’s weather put a damper on that activity as well. Even the charm of wide-open spaces is diminished when viewed through the prism of cold and snow.
Unfortunately, the distancing aspect is reflected in fish sightings as well as reported by the few anglers who ventured out last week.
Nonetheless, if hope didn’t spring eternal, there wouldn’t be any fishermen at all. And though Black Hills area lake fishing remains very much on the slow side, area streams are producing plenty of trout action.
With that, here’s a peek at what’s been happening. And with a dose of optimism, what may soon await.
Angostura Reservoir: Referred to as the "dead sea” by more than one angler, fishing activity remains slow to non-existent. Adding to the displeasure, the few walleye taking the bait are typically small. Perhaps next week’s much warmer weather may spur a long-awaited revival.
Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): The recent snow storms have effectively shut down fishing activity on the lake as fish — walleye, bass, catfish — that had been congregated in the canal or below the dam have moved out into the lake.
Black Hills Fly Fishing: Water flows have risen on area creeks — particularly on Rapid Creek — fishing activity remains excellent. Nymphs and streamers remain the go-to options
Canyon Lake: Trout activity continues on powerbait and nightcrawlers.
Deerfield Reservoir: With the inclement weather, no reports came in last week.
New Underwood Dam: A bluegill bite in play (minnows and jigs) recently though weather precluded fishing activity last week.
Pactola Reservoir: The lake is completely open now and though fishing has been slow there has been some trout activity taken by shore fishermen. Also, occasional perch and bluegill action reported at times on the south side of the lake.
Sheridan Lake: Opening up though not much happening in terms of either activity or success last week.
Stockade Lake: Northerns have been responding to shiners.
Lake Oahe: Plenty of northern pike are being caught by shore fishermen casting with chubs or smelt. Also, a few salmon are being caught by anglers trolling shallows.
Lake Sharpe: Weather permitting, boaters have been limiting out on walleye utilizing on jig/minnow and bouncer/minnow presentations from the bridges all the way to West Bend. Fish are at various depths from shallow water along mud flats to 40 feet elsewhere.
Lake Francis Case: Quiet last week due to weather though walleye activity has been excellent in the Chamberlain area.
Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel and Bait, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale; West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303), Horsecreek Inn and Campground, 23570, and Angostura State Resort have contributed to this report.
