FISHING LINE

Finding a landing spot for normalcy this spring continues to be difficult if not impossible in virtually every aspect of everyday life. The coronavirus has clamped down on numerous activities including sports, organized and otherwise, and the usual diversions offered by professional sports.

And while the sport of fishing stands out as an activity that incorporates the benefits of social distancing along with the pleasures of spending time in South Dakota’s numerous outdoor vistas, last week’s weather put a damper on that activity as well. Even the charm of wide-open spaces is diminished when viewed through the prism of cold and snow.

Unfortunately, the distancing aspect is reflected in fish sightings as well as reported by the few anglers who ventured out last week.

Nonetheless, if hope didn’t spring eternal, there wouldn’t be any fishermen at all. And though Black Hills area lake fishing remains very much on the slow side, area streams are producing plenty of trout action.

With that, here’s a peek at what’s been happening. And with a dose of optimism, what may soon await.