The Rapid City Aquatics Division is hosting an ‘Introduction Series for the FitLot’.

The two-week outdoor circuit training sessions are scheduled from 7:30 to 8:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays Sept. 19 to 28. The sessions will be held at the outdoor fitness park at Roosevelt Park between the Swim Center and Ice Arena.

The sessions are open to the public.

Fitness Coordinator Sue Crossman is coordinating the sessions, which will be low-impact workouts for any level. Participants can sign up for one or all four classes in the series.

“These brief sessions introduce participants to the FitLot and to low-impact workouts,” said Crossman. “The sessions are intended for those who might think the workouts are too hard for them and just need a hands-on experience and introduction to workouts and with the equipment.”

Crossman will also be hosting an additional introduction class for AARP members on Sept. 28 from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/715364001987?aff=oddtdtcreator or contact the Roosevelt Swim Center at 605-394-5223.