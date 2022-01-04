Fitzgerald announces re-election bid for House District 31

Mary Fitzgerald, R-St. Onge, has announced her intention to run for re-election for South Dakota House District 31, which covers all of Lawrence County.

Fitzgerald was first elected in 2020. She was appointed to the Joint Appropriation Committee and served on two interim committees on marijuana and workforce housing over the summer in 2021.

During her first term, Fitzgerald successfully passed House Bill 1061, which prohibits the smoking and consuming of marijuana or any cannabis derivatives while in a motor vehicle.

Fitzgerald serves as the chair of the Lawrence County Republican party and said she is pro-life, supports gun rights, smaller government, fiscal responsibility and quality education.

"As a sixth-generation South Dakotan, I want to keep our state a great place to live and raise a family," Fitzgerald said in her announcement.

As of Monday, Fitzgerald has not filed any legislation for the 2022 session. She has signed on as a co-sponsor for two House bills and 23 Senate bills.

One of the House bills would ban transgender female athletes from competing in female sports in primary and secondary schools and at the collegiate level. Gov. Kristi Noem proposed the legislation in December after she vetoed a similar bill in March. The other House bill that Fitzgerald signed on as a co-sponsor would formally codify into law a joint committee on legislative redistricting.

The Senate bills all deal with medical marijuana regulation in South Dakota.

South Dakota primary elections are scheduled for June 7.

