The remote yard waste and recyclables disposal site at Fitzgerald Stadium in Rapid City will close for nine days beginning Wednesday this week.

The temporary closure is to provide increased parking capacity for the annual Post 22 American Legion Firecracker baseball tournament.

Earlier this month, the Rapid City Council approved a request from tournament organizers to temporarily close the remote site to allow for increased parking for the tournament. City Solid Waste officials will close the remote site from Wednesday through July 6.

The remote site will be cleared of yard waste, cardboard and recyclable containers on Wednesday and the area will be striped Thursday for an additional 50 parking spots for the annual baseball tournament, which is set to begin Friday June 30. During the tournament period and through July 6, the public can take items to the remote disposal site at West Boulevard North or the Rapid City Landfill site on Highway 79.

The Fitzgerald remote disposal site will be open for public access July 7.

Signage has been placed at the Fitzgerald remote site alerting the public the site will be closed during the nine-day period.