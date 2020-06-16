Fitzgerald Stadium renovation project moves forward

A major renovation project to update historic Fitzgerald Stadium in Rapid City's Sioux Park will move forward, even though the approved bid exceeded the remaining $4.1 million budget.
The City Council voted 8-1 to approve the winning bid from MAC Construction. Ward 2 City Councilor Bill Evans voted against the approval.
The bid from MAC Construction was originally submitted at $4.95 million, well over the $4.1 million projected cost. However, the company submitted $557,600 in value-engineering cost cuts Friday afternoon.
The approved bid was $4,392,400 after the cuts, but was still exceeded the approved budget by $292,400.
The City Council approved spending $5 million on the renovation to Fitzgerald Stadium back in March 2019 — $3.8 million is coming from the city's Capital Improvement Fund and the balance from Vision funds. The council has already allocated approximately $900,000 for the project.
Lyle Tolsma of Black Hills Sports said the organization will do several fundraising projects to make up the $292,400 balance. The city of Rapid City is only on the hook for the $5 million in Vision Funds committed in 2019.
"We know that the two bids we had come in were over the budget," Tolsma said. "We've been in talks with them as well and worked with the city. We've done our due diligence and so has the city. We would hope that you give us the recommendation that we move forward with the new stadium."
Rod Johnson, the city's operations management engineer, has been working on the plans for Fitzgerald Stadium. He confirmed that the city would only be responsible for the $5 million originally committed.
"We're not asking for any additional funds from the city or from the Vision funds," Johnson said.
Following a lengthy discussion on the matter, Ward 4 City Councilor John Roberts questioned whether or not the City Council could even take action on the proposal because of wording on the meeting's agenda.
When the agenda was published last week, the wording said the City Council would "acknowledge" the bids, not approve them.
City Attorney Joel Landeen said he felt "comfortable" there was enough public notice that the City Council would be discussing the Fitzgerald Stadium renovation project and more specific language was not needed.
The renovation at Fitzgerald Stadium is expected to include synthetic turf, a new and fully accessible stadium including new concessions, ticketing, merchandise and restroom areas. New seating, announcing, concourses and shade structures would also be included in the project.
Some of the proposed value engineering from MAC Construction altered portions of that expectation. However, Black Hills Sports said the fundraising they will complete should be able to add some of those features back.
The renovation is expected to be complete in time for Post 22 baseball games to begin in Spring 2021.
Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.
