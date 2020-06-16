Fitzgerald Stadium renovation project moves forward

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A major renovation project to update historic Fitzgerald Stadium in Rapid City's Sioux Park will move forward, even though the approved bid exceeded the remaining $4.1 million budget.

The City Council voted 8-1 to approve the winning bid from MAC Construction. Ward 2 City Councilor Bill Evans voted against the approval.

The bid from MAC Construction was originally submitted at $4.95 million, well over the $4.1 million projected cost. However, the company submitted $557,600 in value-engineering cost cuts Friday afternoon.

The approved bid was $4,392,400 after the cuts, but was still exceeded the approved budget by $292,400.

The City Council approved spending $5 million on the renovation to Fitzgerald Stadium back in March 2019 — $3.8 million is coming from the city's Capital Improvement Fund and the balance from Vision funds. The council has already allocated approximately $900,000 for the project.

Lyle Tolsma of Black Hills Sports said the organization will do several fundraising projects to make up the $292,400 balance. The city of Rapid City is only on the hook for the $5 million in Vision Funds committed in 2019.