 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fitzgerald Stadium renovation project on track for 2021 completion
top story
Construction workers dig in at Fitzgerald Stadium

Fitzgerald Stadium renovation project on track for 2021 completion

{{featured_button_text}}

A major renovation project to update Fitzgerald Stadium in Rapid City's Sioux Park is on track to meet several deadlines before colder weather hits.

The city's Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker said Tuesday work is on schedule for the $5 million project.

"Construction crews are currently working on the foundations for the shade structures and have started on rebuilding the dugouts," Shoemaker said. "Within the next few weeks, crews will start on the sub-grade and drainage for the synthetic turf."

The City Council approved spending $5 million on the renovation to Fitzgerald Stadium back in March 2019 — $3.8 million is coming from the city's Capital Improvement Fund and the balance from Vision funds.

Rapid City-based MAC Construction was awarded the construction bid in June.

The project will include synthetic turf, new concessions, ticketing, merchandise and restroom areas. New seating, announcing, concourses and shade structures are also included in the project.

Some of the proposed engineering from MAC Construction altered portions of that expectation. However, Black Hills Sports said the fundraising they will complete should be able to add some of those features back.

The majority of the renovations are expected to be complete in time for Post 22 baseball games to begin in Spring 2021.

Shoemaker said the entire project is scheduled to be complete by June 1, 2021.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Wrap-up of the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News