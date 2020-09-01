Fitzgerald Stadium renovation project on track for 2021 completion

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A major renovation project to update Fitzgerald Stadium in Rapid City's Sioux Park is on track to meet several deadlines before colder weather hits.

The city's Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker said Tuesday work is on schedule for the $5 million project.

"Construction crews are currently working on the foundations for the shade structures and have started on rebuilding the dugouts," Shoemaker said. "Within the next few weeks, crews will start on the sub-grade and drainage for the synthetic turf."

The City Council approved spending $5 million on the renovation to Fitzgerald Stadium back in March 2019 — $3.8 million is coming from the city's Capital Improvement Fund and the balance from Vision funds.

Rapid City-based MAC Construction was awarded the construction bid in June.

The project will include synthetic turf, new concessions, ticketing, merchandise and restroom areas. New seating, announcing, concourses and shade structures are also included in the project.

Some of the proposed engineering from MAC Construction altered portions of that expectation. However, Black Hills Sports said the fundraising they will complete should be able to add some of those features back.