Five deaths reported Tuesday; results from mass testing event expected this week

There now has been 2,779 positive tests in South Dakota with 1,977 reported as having recovered. That leaves 773 active cases in the state — down 29 from Tuesday. There are 72 people currently hospitalized, down three from Tuesday. The state has reported 230 people hospitalized during the outbreak.

South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said the mass testing event in Sioux Falls processed more than 1,000 tests again Tuesday — bringing the total so far to more than 2,500 tests. Those results should begin to come in Thursday. Malsam-Rysdon said it was logical to expect more positive tests to be reported as the state increases its testing from around 300 people each day to more than 1,000 for this event. However, she said the new positive tests didn't necessarily mean the virus was spreading more quickly.

"We know the virus is in many of our communities," she said. "It is here. People need to continue to protect themselves and others."

She said the state has the capacity to handle the Sioux Falls mass testing event and she hopes the relaxed guidelines for testing will increase the number of tests completed each day in the state so her department can have an accurate idea of how the virus is affecting South Dakota residents.

There were 16 more Smithfield Foods employees who have recovered from the disease. Now, 772 of the 853 employees who were infected have recovered. In Aberdeen, 44 DemKota Beef employees have been infected.