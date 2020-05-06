Five deaths reported Tuesday; results from mass testing event expected this week

Five more Minnehaha County residents died Tuesday on the deadliest day so far in South Dakota during the coronavirus outbreak. There are now 29 deaths in the state due to COVID-19 - 24 in Minnehaha County. Gov. Kristi Noem confirmed Wednesday that 15 of the 29 deaths in the state have come from the Good Samaritan Society in Sioux Falls.
The Department of Health also reported 58 new positive coronavirus tests Wednesday on 392 total tests. Pennington County had no new positive tests. The county is home to 16 positive tests and five active illnesses. Fall River and Meade counties each have two positive tests and one active case and Lawrence County had nine positive tests, but all recovered. Todd County now has seven positive tests reported there with six cases still active. A convenience store affiliated with the Rosebud Casino is temporarily closed after two employees reportedly tested positive for coronavirus. According to a release from the facility, the casino has been closed since March.
Stanley County has eight positive tests, but only three active cases as four people were listed as recovered from that county Tuesday.
The new positive tests on Wednesday came from several counties. Minnehaha again had the most with 36 new cases for a total of 2,231 in that county. Lincoln had six new cases (170 total) and Brown County had five (76 total). Day and Grant counties added two cases apiece and Brookings, Moody, Oglala-Lakota, Roberts, Todd, Turner and Yankton all have one new case.
There now has been 2,779 positive tests in South Dakota with 1,977 reported as having recovered. That leaves 773 active cases in the state — down 29 from Tuesday. There are 72 people currently hospitalized, down three from Tuesday. The state has reported 230 people hospitalized during the outbreak.
South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said the mass testing event in Sioux Falls processed more than 1,000 tests again Tuesday — bringing the total so far to more than 2,500 tests. Those results should begin to come in Thursday. Malsam-Rysdon said it was logical to expect more positive tests to be reported as the state increases its testing from around 300 people each day to more than 1,000 for this event. However, she said the new positive tests didn't necessarily mean the virus was spreading more quickly.
"We know the virus is in many of our communities," she said. "It is here. People need to continue to protect themselves and others."
She said the state has the capacity to handle the Sioux Falls mass testing event and she hopes the relaxed guidelines for testing will increase the number of tests completed each day in the state so her department can have an accurate idea of how the virus is affecting South Dakota residents.
There were 16 more Smithfield Foods employees who have recovered from the disease. Now, 772 of the 853 employees who were infected have recovered. In Aberdeen, 44 DemKota Beef employees have been infected.
