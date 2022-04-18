Five enter plea deals in fentanyl death of 16-year-old

Five defendants have accepted plea deals in the death of Louis Sandoval, 16, who was found dead on Dec. 2, 2020, at his grandmother’s house in Porcupine following a fentanyl overdose.

His obituary reads, “Louis ‘Louie’ enjoyed spending time playing basketball, football, and baseball. He played in various tournaments. Louie had a smile that could light up the room and was a very respectful well-mannered young man. He also worked on cars. Louie was loved by many and will be missed dearly.”

The five individuals pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance in the aftermath of Sandoval’s death. One has been sentenced, and the other four are facing up to 20 years in prison, a $1,000,000 fine, or both, and three years of supervised release.

A federal grand jury indictment prior to the plea deals charged Tarriah Provost, 24, Donna Garnette, Kelly Grass, 25, Jesse Grass, and Kimberly Janis, 30, with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death, and distribution of a controlled substance to an individual under 21.

Court documents state that Provost is the one who physically supplied Sandoval with fentanyl.

A factual basis statement filed in the case, which Provost agreed is true as part of a plea deal, states that she purchased at least two blue fentanyl pills and that she and Sandoval “ingested one of the pills together in her car” outside of Sandoval’s grandmother’s residence in Porcupine on the evening of Dec. 1, 2020, the morning before he was found deceased. Toxicology analysis revealed the cause of death to be fentanyl toxicity.

Provost purchased the fentanyl pills from Donna Garnette at the home of Kelly Grass. Both Garnette and Grass have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

Garnette’s sentencing date is set for 10:30 a.m. June 22. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Viken sentenced Kelly Grass on April 4 to 57 months imprisonment, three years supervised release, and a $100 fine.

Jesse Grass, who agreed to a factual basis statement that claimed he purchased 50 pills containing fentanyl, does not have a sentencing date yet. Janis’s sentencing date is scheduled for May 16.

Documents publicly available did not explicitly explain the connection between Jesse Grass, Janis, and the other individuals in the case. Several documents have been sealed to the public.

Provost’s sentencing was scheduled for Monday but was canceled and will be rescheduled. According to the U.S. attorney’s office, Provost’s defense attorney requested the cancellation. As of Monday afternoon, the rescheduling date had not been posted on the court’s schedule.

Kelly Grass, Provost, and Janis are being held at the Pennington County Jail. On Jan. 25, U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Viken granted Garnette’s request to be released until her sentencing in June due to her being pregnant. Her child is expected to be born in May.

