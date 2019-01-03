Five people are being treated for injuries, some "critical," sustained during a two-vehicle car crash after a vehicle fled from deputies Thursday morning in Rapid Valley, authorities say.
The incident began after law enforcement learned about a drug transaction involving a vehicle and armed occupants, the Rapid City Police Department said in a news release.
A deputy with the Pennington County Sheriff's Office tried to stop the vehicle near Highway 44 and Teewinot Drive but the car fled for two minutes through Rapid Valley, on the eastern side of Rapid City.
The pursuit ended just before 9:45 a.m. when the vehicle, driving southbound on Jolly Lane, ran a stop sign at the intersection with Twilight Drive and hit a pickup travelling westbound on Twilight.
Four people in the suspect vehicle and one person from the pickup were transported to receive treatment for their injuries, some of which are "critical."
“This is a very serious crash that warrants a high level of detail in the ensuing investigation,” Captain James Johns, commander of RCPD’s Patrol Division, said in the news release. “The RCPD’s Critical Accident Reconstruction Team is a highly skilled group of crash reconstructionists, but the seriousness of this crash means it going to take time to properly investigate.”
The public is asked to avoid the area of Twilight Drive and Jolly Lane.