Rapid City police officers are now surrounding a home near the Western Dakota Insurors building where a special response team is trying to establish contact with the occupants.
Previously, four boys and a girl who had been handcuffed were removed from the same house in the 800 block of Fifth Street after reports of shots being fired in the downtown Rapid City neighborhood.
In a brief press conference at the scene, Police Chief Karl Jegeris said those arrested were juveniles. He also confirmed shots were fired and that a neighboring home was hit by at least one round. No firearms have been recovered yet, Jegeris said.
The police chief said those detained were not cooperating and in some cases were "hysterical." As a precautionary measure, Jegeris said nearby Rapid City High School is now in a "soft lockdown."
Police received a call of shots fired at 9:15 a.m. and quickly descended on the area. There have been no reports of injuries.
Leslie Morris, owner of Dakota Travel, said she heard what might have been a shot but didn't call 911 because he thought it was a car backfiring.
Police officers remain on the scene and traffic is being diverted from the neighborhood.The public is advised to avoid the area.
This story will be updated.