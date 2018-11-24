Editor's note: Five We're Thankful For is a series of five articles profiling people who are doing good for our community. This is the third in that series.
Since retiring on Sept. 28, former Pinedale Elementary School head custodian Mark Meier has kept busy.
"He's probably hunting," said principal Chip Franke, when asked how to get hold of Meier.
Meier, 59, spent last month moose hunting in Newfoundland and goes fishing for walleye at Angostura. He spends a few mornings a week working as a janitor for a Lutheran church in town.
But the recreation is deserved after five years at Pinedale, 23 years at Pennington County Housing and especially after a hectic afternoon just two weeks before he retired.
Earlier this fall, Meier's steady hand during a near-crisis at the school left many people in the Pinedale school community thankful for the mild-mannered custodian.
"I just wanted to make sure I kept calm and all the kids kept calm," he said. "Teachers, too."
Meier returned last week to the principal's office to talk about that day. Students, meanwhile, trotted past, waving at a friend who hadn't been around in awhile.
"Hey, Mr. Mark!" they said.
"When people ask if I have any kids, I say, 'No, I have 425 of them,'" Meier said.
A custodian is known for keeping out of the limelight, but when a parent called in — in what turned out to be a false report that led to misdemeanor charges for the caller — to report a school shooting at Pinedale, Meier was thrust into a more public role.
"We were sitting right here just chatting at the end of the day when an officer came bounding toward the school," Franke recalled.
No one had alerted Pinedale of a possible threat. The administration treated the threat as real, initiating ALICE protocol for the first time in Rapid City Area Schools' history. Within minutes, nearly 20 law enforcement agents, including from the U.S. Forest Service and Game, Fish and Parks, were on school property.
"They knew what to do," said Franke.
And so did the custodian. With teachers locked down in classrooms with students, Meier helped law enforcement into the building and directed them to where they needed to be, Franke said. Then, with the threat abated, administrators told parents — lined up at day's end to pick up children — to meet with their kids at the tennis court nearby. One by one, classrooms filed down to the tennis courts. Meier, Franke said, stepped up to help reunite parents and kids.
"They were pretty good," Meier said. "Only a few were crying a little bit."
"He was very calm and did not panic," said Franke.
Meier may be enjoying retirement, but nervous parents will stay thankful for his cool under pressure. Meier shakes it off the same way he dismisses any outsized admiration for doing the school's dirty work.
"Someone's gotta do it," he said.