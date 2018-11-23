Editor's note: Five We're Thankful For is a series of five articles profiling people who are doing good for our community. This is the second in that series.
Emily Jackson first became interested in the topic of drug addiction from Mrs. Anderson, her psychology teacher at Central High School in Rapid City.
"She taught us about addiction and the amygdala and how drugs and substances change the chemistry in the brain, and I was just hooked from that point on," the 26-year-old said.
Jackson went on to earn a master's degree from the University of South Dakota in addiction studies and become a licensed addiction counselor.
While she's still fascinated by the science of addiction, Jackson said, she's now committed to using her knowledge to help people in her job as a counselor at Pennington County's intensive inpatient methamphetamine treatment center.
"Once I started having experiences with the people that were behind the science of (addiction), there's just no turning back from that," she said.
It's rewarding "when you can physically see people change, when somebody gets sober, has that first clean (drug test), and you can see how their demeanor, how their personalities, how everything about them changes over that period of time, and then it's like 'this is who you are' — not that under-the-influence person," she said.
Jackson said she's able to use science to help her patients understand and overcome their addiction.
"Each counselor has their own traits and their personality definitely comes through," Wellensiek said. "Emily is able to connect with the clients in a great way and validate their feelings, sometimes clarify for them. That can be really hard for clients to express themselves because many times they've been hiding all their emotions behind their drugs use."
She said Jackson also excels at making the treatment program, which is outlined in various texts, tangible and relevant to people's lives.
"Being able to take that material and bring it to real-life experiences, or to get them to think about their own experiences is just a great aspect that she has," Wellensiek said.
Jackson said while some people have trouble understanding how she does her job, it's something any compassionate and committed person can do.