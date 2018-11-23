Try 3 months for $3
Emily Jackson, an addiction counselor at Pennington County's intensive, inpatient methamphetamine treatment center, poses for a portrait in her office Nov. 15.

 Ryan Hermens, Journal staff

Editor's note: Five We're Thankful For is a series of five articles profiling people who are doing good for our community. This is the second in that series. 

Emily Jackson first became interested in the topic of drug addiction from Mrs. Anderson, her psychology teacher at Central High School in Rapid City. 

"She taught us about addiction and the amygdala and how drugs and substances change the chemistry in the brain, and I was just hooked from that point on," the 26-year-old said. 

Jackson went on to earn a master's degree from the University of South Dakota in addiction studies and become a licensed addiction counselor. 

While she's still fascinated by the science of addiction, Jackson said, she's now committed to using her knowledge to help people in her job as a counselor at  Pennington County's intensive inpatient methamphetamine treatment center. 

"Once I started having experiences with the people that were behind the science of (addiction), there's just no turning back from that," she said. 

It's rewarding "when you can physically see people change, when somebody gets sober, has that first clean (drug test), and you can see how their demeanor, how their personalities, how everything about them changes over that period of time, and then it's like 'this is who you are' — not that under-the-influence person," she said. 

Jackson said she's able to use science to help her patients understand and overcome their addiction. 

"I love, love, love going to groups and teaching clients about why they became addicted, the science behind why they can't kick the habit, and how it's impacted not only their lives, but also their brains and their bodies," she said. They "understand it's not a personality default, it really is a chemical imbalance and something they have to work hard at overcoming, and it's not just you were born bad so these bad things happened to you."
 
Jackson and her co-worker, Kate Wellensiek, provide 20 hours of group therapy a week plus one-on-one counseling to their clients, who live and are treated at a county facility on North LaCrosse Street for four to six months. They treatment center will eventually move to the new Care Center in downtown Rapid City. 
 
The program, paid for by the state of South Dakota, has room for 14 patients at a time, Jackson said. To be admitted, people must go through an evaluation that shows they need this kind of intensive treatment and can't afford to enroll at a private center. Some patients are referred to the program through the criminal justice system, but others are self-referrals or sign up after their friends and family encourage them to do so. 

"Each counselor has their own traits and their personality definitely comes through," Wellensiek said. "Emily is able to connect with the clients in a great way and validate their feelings, sometimes clarify for them. That can be really hard for clients to express themselves because many times they've been hiding all their emotions behind their drugs use."

She said Jackson also excels at making the treatment program, which is outlined in various texts, tangible and relevant to people's lives. 

"Being able to take that material and bring it to real-life experiences, or to get them to think about their own experiences is just a great aspect that she has," Wellensiek said. 

Jackson said while some people have trouble understanding how she does her job, it's something any compassionate and committed person can do. 

"At the end of the day, if you care about people, if you really have it in your heart to see people do better, and want to be a part of people being successful and allowing them to grow and to live the life that they want to live, then you can do this job," she said. 
 
To be successful, she said, she tries to put herself in her patient's shoes. 
 
"They're in potentially the worst place they will ever be in in their lives, and I just have to think, 'OK, if I was in the worst place of my life going through the hardest thing that I might ever have to go through, how would I want to be treated?'"

